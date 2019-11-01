Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Mazda CX-30: Details and pricing for Canada

Mazda Canada has released details for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 small SUV. Introduced just last year, the model gets relatively few changes this time around, but there are a few tech updates and new standard equipment worth noting – particularly the presence of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The starting price of $24,550 CAD represents an increase of $600 in comparison with the current model.

The GX base model now comes standard with auto on/off headlights and rain-sensing wipers. An 8.8-inch centre screen with Mazda Connect is managed via the multi-function command knob on the lower part of the central console. There are two front USB inputs, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics 8-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

All CX-30 trims also now come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, digital meter-set with 7-inch LCD display, heated front seats and remote keyless illuminated entry system. The standard i-Activsense safety system includes advanced blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

The GX’s powertrain is centered around a 2.0L 4-cylinder SkyActiv-G engine producing 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can option in a 2.5L SkyActiv-G mill that delivers 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Default configuration is front-wheel drive, but i-Activ all-wheel drive is available as an option.

Next up is the GS, which runs on the second, 2.5L engine; here too FWD is the default configuration, with i-Active AWD available. The base model’s 16-inch alloy wheels are switched out for 18-inch wheels.

In addition to the i-Activ safety equipment, you also get Mazda radar cruise control with stop & go function, smart city brake support front, smart brake support front, pedestrian detection (forward sensing), distance recognition support system, forward obstruction warning, lane-keep assist system, lane departure warning system, high beam control system and driver attention alert.

Also thrown in are heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air conditioning vents and rear privacy glass.

Leatherette-trimmed upholstery comes into play in the GS with Luxury Package, along with other features such as 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, driver’s seat memory function, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror and power moonroof.

Finally, the GT gets a premium Bose 12-speaker audio system, SiriusXM with three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services with 5-year trial subscription, navigation, leather seats, power liftgate, adaptive front lighting system, advanced keyless entry, paddle shifters, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, front wiper de-icer, gloss finish speaker grille and black gloss finish front grille.

Additional safety and security features included with the CX-30 GT are a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Smart Brake Support Rear, Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, Traffic Sign Recognition System and rear parking sensors.

Here is the Canadian pricing for the 2021 Mazda CX-30:

...ModelFWD with i-ACTIV AWD
 GX $24,550 $26,550
 GS $27,350 $28,850
 GS / Luxury Package -- $30,750
 GT -- $33,850

 

