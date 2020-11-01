Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Pricing, Details Announced

As of January, consumers will be able to buy the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo starting at $36,250.

As fresh-faced as the Mazda CX-30 is, it’s already getting something new for the 2021 model-year. The Japanese automaker decided to give the small SUV a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine – at least, for those who want it and who opt for the GT variant of the model.

This powertrain is by no means an unknown entity – it’s almost ubiquitous across Mazda product line. The SkyActiv engine delivers a maximum 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when 93-octane gasoline is used. Otherwise, 87-octane fuel gives 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

And in fact, consumers really are free to use either type of gasoline. Mazda’s engineers had already confirmed to us, during the launch of the turbo-charged CX-5 model, that using lower-octane gas had no repercussions, because the engine had been designed to take in gasoline of all octane levels without its functioning being compromised.

The GT Turbo edition of the CX-30 comes, no surprise, with all-wheel drive, as well as a 6-speed automatic transmission with Sport mode. And since the GT sits near the top of the trim ladder, there’s a ton of equipment included, notable an 8.8-inch multimedia screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, keyless access, 12-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control and rain-detecting wipers.

Buyers of the turbo-fed CX-30 GT also get leather seating, heated front seats, power sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and of course a few Turbo badges spread around. Expect the expected safety and drive-assist systems as well.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo should arrive at dealerships in January of next year, carrying a sticker price of $36,250.

See also: 2021 Mazda CX-30: Details and pricing for Canada

2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo, three-quarters front
Photo: Mazda
