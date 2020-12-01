Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Mazda CX-30 Named IIHS Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+

Until today, the Mazda CX-30 was likely feeling like a black swan within the Japanese automaker’s lineup. Every other Mazda model had been named a Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), which is the highest honour that organization awards after putting vehicle models through a vigorous round of testing.

The IIHS has just given the same title to the 2021 Mazda CX-30 (specifically, those built after September 2020). The model earned Superior ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and is equipped with standard Acceptable-rated headlights. As well, it received Good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

2021 Mazda CX-30, from above
Photo: Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-30, from above

There is one important factor consumers should keep in mind regarding these designations: All Mazda models save for the CX-9 earn the Top Safety Pick+ designation only when equipped with the optional front crash prevention system, meaning the base models are not considered as safe as those with the optional system. In the CX-9 that system comes standard.

In the case of the CX-30, the rating comes in the model’s second year on the market, which is fairly impressive especially when you consider that relatively few models in the expansive “Small SUV” category defined by the IIHS have merited the institute’s top designation. To date, other Top Safety Pick+ models in the category (excluding other Mazdas) include the Subaru Forester, the Volvo XC40 and… that’s it.

The CX-30 thus outperforms the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kona and Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and others. Hats off.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization based in the United States, funded by the insurance industry.

See also: Safest Vehicles on the Road: The IIHS Gives 23 Models Top Safety Pick+ Ratings for 2020

See also: 2021 Honda Odyssey, 2020 Ford Explorer Earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

Mazda CX-30 2021, avant
Photo: Mazda
Mazda CX-30 2021, avant

