Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2021 Mazda CX-30 Could Get Turbo Engine

Since Mazda has introduced a turbo engine into its product offering it has come to use it in a number of its vehicles in recent years. Now there’s speculation that the next to get i twill be the new CX-30 small SUV.

A new report by CarDirect website affirms that the model will get a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine; the variant will, logically and simply, be called the 2.5 Turbo. The report is based on a Mazda order guide for 2021, which obviously lends it credence.  

Like in the Mazda3 and other models in the brand’s lineup, the CX-30’s turbo unit will generate 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when 93-octane gasoline is used, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft with regular gasoline. Currently the CX-30 model can only ber had with one of two naturally aspirated 4-cylinders. The 2.0L and 2.5L engines deliver 155 and 186 hp, respectively, and 150 and 186 lb-ft of torque, again respectively.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Mazda CX-30, rear light
Photo: Mazda
Mazda CX-30, rear light

And just like with the Mazda3, the CX-30 Turbo will only come in an all-wheel-drive configuration. By logical extension, a manual gearbox will not be offered with the new engine, buyers getting a 6-speed automatic transmission by default.

Esthetically, the CX-30 with turbo engine will be fitted with larger exhaust tips in back, but that’s about the only change. The report indicates further that the turbo option will be available on the range-topping Premium Plus version of the SUV. We’ll have ot wait for confirmation just what the product offering will look like in Canada.

You May Also Like

2021 Mazda CX-30: Details and pricing for Canada

2021 Mazda CX-30: Details and pricing for Canada

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 gets few changes since it’s only on Year Two of its existence. But there are a few updates to the product offering, with some options no...

A Turbo Engine for the 2021 Mazda3?

A Turbo Engine for the 2021 Mazda3?

Mazda is planning to fit its 2021 Mazda3 with a turbo engine, according to an anonymous source who spoke with the Jalopnik website. The turbo engine would be...

2021 Mazda CX-9: Canadian Pricing Announced

2021 Mazda CX-9: Canadian Pricing Announced

Mazda Canada has announced pricing and changes for the 2021 Mazda CX-9 SUV. The model lineup gets two special editions - the Kuro Edition and a 100th Anniver...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2009 Porsche Panamera S
Porsche Being Investigated Over Gas-Engine Em...
Article
Ford F-150 Raptor
The Mustang GT500's V8 for the Next Ford F-15...
Article
2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition
Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition, Priced $90,000 U...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Changes, They Are A Comin’
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certi...
Video
Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 