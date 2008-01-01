Since Mazda has introduced a turbo engine into its product offering it has come to use it in a number of its vehicles in recent years. Now there’s speculation that the next to get i twill be the new CX-30 small SUV.

A new report by CarDirect website affirms that the model will get a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine; the variant will, logically and simply, be called the 2.5 Turbo. The report is based on a Mazda order guide for 2021, which obviously lends it credence.

Like in the Mazda3 and other models in the brand’s lineup, the CX-30’s turbo unit will generate 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when 93-octane gasoline is used, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft with regular gasoline. Currently the CX-30 model can only ber had with one of two naturally aspirated 4-cylinders. The 2.0L and 2.5L engines deliver 155 and 186 hp, respectively, and 150 and 186 lb-ft of torque, again respectively.

Photo: Mazda Mazda CX-30, rear light

And just like with the Mazda3, the CX-30 Turbo will only come in an all-wheel-drive configuration. By logical extension, a manual gearbox will not be offered with the new engine, buyers getting a 6-speed automatic transmission by default.

Esthetically, the CX-30 with turbo engine will be fitted with larger exhaust tips in back, but that’s about the only change. The report indicates further that the turbo option will be available on the range-topping Premium Plus version of the SUV. We’ll have ot wait for confirmation just what the product offering will look like in Canada.