Mazda Confirms Turbo Engine for the CX-30

Three weeks a rumour surfaced that Mazda was planning to add a turbo engine to the product offering for the CX-30 model. The automaker has now confirmed that rumour to be fact, as it announced additional details on the turbocharged powertrain that will be available to consumers for the 2021 model-year.

The engine joining the club next year is a Skyactiv-G 2.5 turbo unit.

See also: 2020 Mazda CX-30 Review: Between Two Chairs

The engine will deliver the same capacities as it does elsewhere in the Mazda lineup: up to 250 hp and 320 ln-ft of torque, when using 93-octane gasoline. Stick to regular 87-octane gasoline, and those top figures go down to 227 hp and 310 lb-f of torque. The company’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system is included standard.

2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo, three-quarters rear
Photo: Mazda
To optimize safety, the model also gets as standard equipment the i-Activsense suite of systems. That includes Smart City Brake Support Reverse, which takes care of braking when the car is backing up if it detects an obstacle or a vehicle moving transversally. Other features include active driving display, traffic sign recognition and adaptive front lighting.

Esthetically, the turbo version of the CX-30 will be distinguished from other versions by its black 18-inch alloy wheels, larger exhaust tips, glossy black outside side mirrors and Turbo logo stuck on the hatch.

Mazda will start sales of its 2021 CX-30 Turbo early in the new year in Canada. Details regarding pricing and trims available with the turbo option are still to be announced.

See also: 2021 Mazda CX-30: Details and Pricing for Canada

2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo, front
Photo: Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo, rear
Photo: Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo, badging
Photo: Mazda
