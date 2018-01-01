Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Mazda CX-5 Pricing, Details announced

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Mazda’s 2021 CX-5 compact SUV will offer updated technology and provide buyers with more versions to choose from. The price of entry for the 2021 CX-5 is set at $28,500.

That opening price is for the entry-level GX model, which comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, working together with a 6-speed automatic transmission. For an extra $2,000, buyers can choose the all-wheel-drive configuration.

Next up is the GS, costing $31,600 and adding leather seating and trim inside, plus a heated steering wheel, rear power liftgate, automatic headlight leveling and front wiper de-icer. Here too, AWD is an option costing $2,000.

To the GS, buyers can add the Comfort Package, which brings the price to $34,600. It throws in the advanced keyless entry system, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear seat ventilation.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

New for 2020 is the Kuro Edition, priced $36,400. This comes in with either a Polymetal Grey Metallic or Jet Black Mica exterior finish, and adds a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support and memory settings for two, as well as a 6-way power adjustable front passenger seat, this in addition to all the goodies offered with the GS Comfort Package.

Next up the trim ladder is the CX-5 GT version (starting at $37,800). It’s equipped by default with the 2.5L engine, but it’s possible to option in a turbo engine (which will up the price to $39,800). This turbo unit generates 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when using high-octane gasoline, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque when not. If this mill sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s in use in the Mazda3 turbo.

The top-ranked regular version of the CX-5 is, once again, the Signature Edition ($42,050), which ups the luxury level to its highest in the range and adds in all the tech you could possibly want, including a 360-degree view monitor system complete with front and rear parking sensors. The Smart City Brake Support Rear and Driver Attention Alert systems are also included.

Aside from that, Mazda is also offering a CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition, like with the CX-9 and other models in the lineup to celebrate, you guessed it, the company’s centenary. It costs $43,550, and for that you get an exclusive Snowflake White Pearl exterior and Garnet Red Nappa seating with matching accents and elements inside.

2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition
Photo: Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition

You May Also Like

2021 Mazda CX-9: Canadian Pricing Announced

2021 Mazda CX-9: Canadian Pricing Announced

Mazda Canada has announced pricing and changes for the 2021 Mazda CX-9 SUV. The model lineup gets two special editions - the Kuro Edition and a 100th Anniver...

2021 Mazda CX-30 Could Get Turbo Engine

2021 Mazda CX-30 Could Get Turbo Engine

Speculation is afoot that Mazda will introduce a turbo engine for the 2021 edition of its Mazda CX-30. The company’s turbo engine, already on duty in several...

2021 Nissan Rogue: Prices and Details for Canada Announced

2021 Nissan Rogue: Prices and Details for Canada Announced

Nissan Canada has announced pricing for the different variants of its 2021 Rogue SUV, which happens to be the brand’s top seller here. The completely redesig...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2020 Volkswagen Golf (Generation VIII)
Volkswagen’s Golf Leaving Canada After 2021
Article
Acura TLX 2021
2021 Acura TLX: Canadian Pricing Announced Ah...
Article
Mazda CX-9 2021
2021 Mazda CX-9: Canadian Pricing Announced
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Changes, They Are A Comin’
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certi...
Video
Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 