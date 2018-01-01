2021 Mazda CX-5 Pricing, Details announced

Mazda’s 2021 CX-5 compact SUV will offer updated technology and provide buyers with more versions to choose from. The price of entry for the 2021 CX-5 is set at $28,500.

That opening price is for the entry-level GX model, which comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, working together with a 6-speed automatic transmission. For an extra $2,000, buyers can choose the all-wheel-drive configuration.

Next up is the GS, costing $31,600 and adding leather seating and trim inside, plus a heated steering wheel, rear power liftgate, automatic headlight leveling and front wiper de-icer. Here too, AWD is an option costing $2,000.

To the GS, buyers can add the Comfort Package, which brings the price to $34,600. It throws in the advanced keyless entry system, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear seat ventilation.

New for 2020 is the Kuro Edition, priced $36,400. This comes in with either a Polymetal Grey Metallic or Jet Black Mica exterior finish, and adds a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support and memory settings for two, as well as a 6-way power adjustable front passenger seat, this in addition to all the goodies offered with the GS Comfort Package.

Next up the trim ladder is the CX-5 GT version (starting at $37,800). It’s equipped by default with the 2.5L engine, but it’s possible to option in a turbo engine (which will up the price to $39,800). This turbo unit generates 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when using high-octane gasoline, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque when not. If this mill sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s in use in the Mazda3 turbo.

The top-ranked regular version of the CX-5 is, once again, the Signature Edition ($42,050), which ups the luxury level to its highest in the range and adds in all the tech you could possibly want, including a 360-degree view monitor system complete with front and rear parking sensors. The Smart City Brake Support Rear and Driver Attention Alert systems are also included.

Aside from that, Mazda is also offering a CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition, like with the CX-9 and other models in the lineup to celebrate, you guessed it, the company’s centenary. It costs $43,550, and for that you get an exclusive Snowflake White Pearl exterior and Garnet Red Nappa seating with matching accents and elements inside.