Mazda Canada Announces Pricing, Trim Details for 2023 CX-5

Consistently among the top-selling SUVs in Canada, even as it gets longish in the tooth, the Mazda CX-5 has its pricing for 2023 as of today. The automaker announced that pricing grid as well as a few changes to the offering, as we await to see what the longer-term future holds for the SUV.

The fun starts at $30,900 (plus $1,950 in fees)
That’s the starting price for the CX-5 GX trim, and it’s some $400 more than last year. For that, buyers now get cylinder deactivation for improved fuel economy, previously only included on higher trims. All trims now also include Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which offers up Normal, Sport and Off-Road modes for drivers to choose between.

The only other highlight really is a new premium colour option, called Rhodium White Metallic.

Mazda CX-5, three-quarters front
Photo: Mazda
There are seven more trims in the offering above the GX, including the Kuro edition, back for another kick at the can. Six of the eight variants come with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine good for 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque working with a 6-speed auto transmission. The other two, Sport Design Turbo and the premium Signature edition, are fitted with a 2.5L turbo engine delivering 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque (using high-octane fuel will up the horse content to 256).

All eight versions come with standard AWD and a list of driver-assist technologies that includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keep assist, emergency front braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high-beam headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

All versions also come with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a two-year subscription to connected services available through a phone app.

Mazda CX-5, interior
Here are the fuller pricing details on each trim of the 2023 Mazda CX-5, which should hit dealerships across Canada this summer:

..ModelMSRP (CAD)
   
 CX-5 GX$30,900
 CX-5 GS$34,450
 CX-5 GS Comfort Package$36,550
 CX-5 Kuro Edition$38,250
 CX-5 GT$39,500
 CX-5 Sport Design$40,700
 CX-5 Sport Design Turbo$42,900
 CX-5 Signature$43,900

 

