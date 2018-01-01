Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Turbo Engine for the 2021 Mazda3?

Fans of the Mazda3 may soon have something special to look forward to. According to an anonymous source who spilled some beans to the Jalopnik website, Mazda will be offering a turbo engine with its Mazda3 starting in 2021.

The new bit of news comes from a source who provided screenshots taken from the extranet system of a Mazda dealer. The screenshots were sent to Jalopnik to back up the claim. Perhaps most importantly, the source in question has proven to be accurate in the past regarding other news items sent to Jalopnik.

The screenshots of Mazda's distribution system site that came to Jalopnik indicate that the 2021 Mazda3 2021 will be offered with turbo power across the lineup, meaning the sedan and hatchback models. It will only be available with all-wheel drive, however.

One of the versions that appear in the catalogue is the Mazda3 HB PP Turbo. While the letters HB (Hatchback) stand for the hatchback model, speculation is already running high regarding the letters PP. Jalopnik speculates whether it is an abbreviation for "Preferred Package", "Premium Package", or potentially "Performance Package". Time will tell.  

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

All turbo models are associated with the same automatic transmission. The sedan equipped with the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine will still be the only Mazda3 with a manual gearbox.

Other changes apparently include base sedans with either a 2.0L or 2.5L engine, and fitted with cloth seats.

Other changes are to be expected across the lineup, including the marketing of certain special editions. Of course, we'll have a fuller picture of all this soon as information about the 2021 models should be officially announced soon.

In the meantime, if you were planning on buying a Mazda3, you might want to wait a little. Zoom-zoom.

Mazda 3 Sport
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Mazda 3 Sport

You May Also Like

A High-Performance Mazda3 Under Consideration

A High-Performance Mazda3 Under Consideration

The idea if bringing back a high-performance version the Mazda3 is being actively discussed at Mazda HQ, as hinted by Kota Beppu, head of the Mazda3 program,...

7-Speed Manual Transmission a Possibility for 2021 Ford Bronco

7-Speed Manual Transmission a Possibility for 2021 Ford B...

New reports point to a 7-speed manual transmission in the product offering of the new 2021 Ford Bronco. The unit would have a very low-range gear to increase...

A V8 Engine for the Regular Version of the Lexus IS in 2021?

A V8 Engine for the Regular Version of the Lexus IS in 2021?

Rumour has it that a V8 engine will be offered with the regular version of the Lexus IS in 2021. The offer could be short-lived, however, as still other spec...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
GM plant in Flint, Michigan
No Summer Break for GM Factories This Year
Article
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Shows Its Tweaked 2021 Santa Fe
Article
1953 Chevrolet Corvette
A Near-Brand-New 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Coul...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 