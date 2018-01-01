A Turbo Engine for the 2021 Mazda3?

Fans of the Mazda3 may soon have something special to look forward to. According to an anonymous source who spilled some beans to the Jalopnik website, Mazda will be offering a turbo engine with its Mazda3 starting in 2021.

The new bit of news comes from a source who provided screenshots taken from the extranet system of a Mazda dealer. The screenshots were sent to Jalopnik to back up the claim. Perhaps most importantly, the source in question has proven to be accurate in the past regarding other news items sent to Jalopnik.

The screenshots of Mazda's distribution system site that came to Jalopnik indicate that the 2021 Mazda3 2021 will be offered with turbo power across the lineup, meaning the sedan and hatchback models. It will only be available with all-wheel drive, however.

One of the versions that appear in the catalogue is the Mazda3 HB PP Turbo. While the letters HB (Hatchback) stand for the hatchback model, speculation is already running high regarding the letters PP. Jalopnik speculates whether it is an abbreviation for "Preferred Package", "Premium Package", or potentially "Performance Package". Time will tell.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

All turbo models are associated with the same automatic transmission. The sedan equipped with the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine will still be the only Mazda3 with a manual gearbox.

Other changes apparently include base sedans with either a 2.0L or 2.5L engine, and fitted with cloth seats.

Other changes are to be expected across the lineup, including the marketing of certain special editions. Of course, we'll have a fuller picture of all this soon as information about the 2021 models should be officially announced soon.

In the meantime, if you were planning on buying a Mazda3, you might want to wait a little. Zoom-zoom.