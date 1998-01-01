Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier Than Expected in Mexico

We've known for some time now that Mazda has working on a turbo version of its Mazda3. In fact, the company's U.S. division posted a video on its YouTube channel announcing a big premiere on July 8. It was fairly plain that would be the Mazda3 Turbo.

It seems Mazda in Mexico was quicker out of the blocks, however, as the company's regional president for the country has presented the model online, taking everyone by surprise.

And so we’ve learned that the turbocharged 2021 Mazda3 will be powered by a 2.5L, 4-cylinder SKYACTIV-G producing 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. If these numbers sound familiar, it's because that same powertrain is available with the Mazda6 and the CX-5, for example.

Sadly, it won’t be possible to mate the engine to anything but a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to both axles. It remains to be seen if what Mazda Mexico is announcing will be applicable to our market, but it’s unlikely there will be any major differences.

Despite the more-powerful engine, this is not a rebirth of the Mazdaspeed 3. The new Mazda3 variant is virtually identical to the regular model. It's generously equipped in Mexico with a 12-speaker Bose sound system, power sunroof, 18-inch wheels and LED automatic headlights. Mexican dealerships are expecting shipments starting on July 20, and the model will be offered in GT and Signature versions.

Here again, we'll have to wait and see what the product offering will look like for Canada, including the pricing. Looking at what's been done with the CX-5, we can expect to see the turbo engine offered standard with the Signature variant, and as an option with the GT trim.

Stay tuned...