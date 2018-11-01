Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2021-2022: The Cars

Once again, Auto123 takes out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable vehicles that will be arriving in 2021-2022. Today, the sports cars!

More than a year after the start of this pandemic, we take another look at what's in store for us in the coming months. We start with the car category, this even though we live in the era of SUVs and other high-sitting crossovers. This year, the industry is once again showing a preference for the sportier side of the ledger, but fortunately for those on a tighter budget, some more-accessible models are about to hit our roads. First stop: the cars.

Nissan 400Z

Nissan 400Z concept
Photo: Nissan
Nissan 400Z concept

Japanese automaker Nissan unveiled the first images of the new Z in the fall of 2020. The current 370Z has been around since the 2009 model year, and while it still offers breathtaking performance, a redesign will do it a world of good. We're not talking about a revolutionary advance here - the sports car's platform will be reused, which explains the prototype’s recognizable curves, and even some hints of familiarity inside on the dashboard.

Under the hood, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 currently bolted under the hood of the Infiniti Q50 will be the mill of choice, while a manual transmission will be available. An automatic will be optional.

If all goes well, the new Nissan 400Z should hit Canadian dealerships before the end of 2021 as a 2022 model.

See also: Nissan Unveils Z Proto, and Hope Is Reborn

 

Nissan 400Z concept, from above
Photo: Nissan
Nissan 400Z concept, from above
Nissan 400Z concept, profile
Photo: Nissan
Nissan 400Z concept, profile
Nissan 400Z concept, interior
Photo: Nissan
Nissan 400Z concept, interior

