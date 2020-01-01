Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche's 911 Gets its Manual Gearbox Back

Here’s some news that will warm the hearts of the most demanding purists. Porsche has announced the return of the manual transmission for its iconic 911. Recall that a few years ago, the company committed what many saw as the ultimate sacrilege when the stick shift was removed from the famous model's product offering.

You have to think Porsche heard the message from three-pedal fans loud and clear.

Thus a 7-speed manual transmission can now be ordered for all 911 Carrera S and 4S models to replace the 8-speed PDK transmission, and at no extra charge. The gearbox is combined with the Sport Chrono Package, which is sure to appeal to those who like their drive on the sportier side.

Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) is also included. That system offers variable torque and traction distribution through controlled braking interventions on the rear wheels and a mechanical rear locking differential with asymmetrical locking action.

Drivers will also appreciate the new tire temperature gauge. This additional feature included with the Sport Chrono Package was introduced with the 911 Turbo S. The temp indicator is combined with the one that monitors tire pressure; when tire temperature is low, blue bars warn of reduced grip. As the tires warm up, the indicator colour changes to blue-white and then to white once the ideal temperature has been reached and grip is maximum. The system is deactivated and the bars are hidden when the car is fitted with winter tires.

In combination with the manual transmission, the Sport Chrono Package also offers an automatic rev-match function. During down shifts, this function automatically opens the throttle momentarily to increase the engine speed and adapt it to the higher gearbox speed in the lower gear for smooth downshifts.

The package provides other sporty features such as dynamic engine mounts, PSM Sport mode, the mode switch on the steering wheel with the modes Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Wet and Individual (for an individual set-up), as well as a stop watch and the Porsche Track Precision App.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S with manual transmission is able to race from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 308 km/h.

