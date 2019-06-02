Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Startup

The announcement of the addition of a TRX variant to the Ram 1500 lineup has made quite a bit of noise in the industry. But that might be outdone by the noise produced by the truck and its exhaust system when the engine roars to life.

As we await the launch of the 1500 TRX and its 6.2L supercharged Hellcat engine able to deliver 702 hp, we’ve been given a sneak listen of the roar the pickup makes on startup. The truck has been spotted here and there in testing, and a video showcasing its guttural sound was posted on Instagram, before being posted on YouTube.

The intense interest in the model ensured the video has spread like wildfire around the net.

It’s easy to overlook the reality that we’re in the midst of an extraordinary period in automotive history, when machines like this can become reality, in parallel with the super-powerful electric trucks that are on the way in the near-future.

And on that note, we’ll shut up and leave the spotlight to the music produced by the Ram 1500 TRX at startup. Enjoy.

