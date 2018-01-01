Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Here are Pricing, Trim Details for Canada

Subaru Canada has decided to send folks off into the weekend with some food for thought: pricing and trim details for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. Because the middle of a heat wave as is great time to think about your next four-wheel-drive vehicle to face winter, no?

Of the details announced, two things stand out. First, the availability of a new engine in the lineup, a 2.5L 4-cylinder good for 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. For those who found the 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque of the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine a bit or very tight, this addresses a big weak spot of the model.

This new powerplant will serve two versions, the Limited and the Outdoor. Which brings us to our second big point of interest, the debut of a new variant within the lineup.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

If the Outdoor name is familiar to you, it's because it was introduced with the new Outback last September. The popularity of this variant, with its emphasis on adventure, was such that the company logically decided to replicate the experience with the Crosstrek. A good decision.

In addition to the more powerful engine, this version benefits from the X-Mode function, the Eyesight package’s safety systems, Subaru Starlink connected services and a camera that offers a 180-degree view when approaching an intersection where visibility is poor or when driving off-road and facing obstacles that need avoiding. Aesthetically, the Outdoor gets a few distinctive decorative additions to make sure everyone knows which version you have.

Eight versions of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will be offered. Note that on the Touring and Sport versions, the heated steering wheel is now standard. And, good news, three of the eight models are available with a manual transmission. Here's the list of versions and their prices for next year.

Pricing for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek

...ModelTransmissionMSRP (CAD)
 ConvenienceM6$23,795
 Convenience with EyeSightCVT$25,795
 TouringM6$26,195
 Touring with EyeSightCVT$28,195
 OutdoorCVT$29,995
 SportM6$28,795
 Sport with EyesightCVT$31,395
 LimitedCVT$34,495

We'll have more details regarding the 2021 Crosstrek when we get our hands on it for a full test drive.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, interior
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, interior
Photos:Subaru
2021 Subaru Crosstrek pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Upgrades Include an Outdoor Variant

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Upgrades Include an Outdoor Variant

Subaru has announced mid-cycle changes being brought to the Crosstrek for the 2021 model-year. Among other upgrades, consumers can choose a new Outdoor varia...

The Aston Martin DBX goes into production

The Aston Martin DBX goes into production

Aston Martin has just launched production of the first SUV in its history, the DBX. The struggling British automaker hopes that the highly anticipated new mo...

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Headed Our Way?

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Headed Our Way?

Toyota presented its all-new 2021 Corolla Cross in Thailand today, and in so doing it may be giving a glimpse of the model destined to replace the C-HR in ou...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Land Cruiser and Buick Regal, post-crash
Man Steals Toyota Land Cruiser, Crashes Into…...
Article
The first Aston Martin DBX
The Aston Martin DBX goes into production
Article
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Hyundai Shows Images of its 2021 Elantra N Line
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier Than Expected in Mexico
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier T...
Video
What Do We Do With the Confederate Flag on the General Lee Car?
What Do We Do With the Confed...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 Goliath 6X6: Ready for the Second Wave
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Bos...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 