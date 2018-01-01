Subaru Canada has decided to send folks off into the weekend with some food for thought: pricing and trim details for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. Because the middle of a heat wave as is great time to think about your next four-wheel-drive vehicle to face winter, no?

Of the details announced, two things stand out. First, the availability of a new engine in the lineup, a 2.5L 4-cylinder good for 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. For those who found the 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque of the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine a bit or very tight, this addresses a big weak spot of the model.

This new powerplant will serve two versions, the Limited and the Outdoor. Which brings us to our second big point of interest, the debut of a new variant within the lineup.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

If the Outdoor name is familiar to you, it's because it was introduced with the new Outback last September. The popularity of this variant, with its emphasis on adventure, was such that the company logically decided to replicate the experience with the Crosstrek. A good decision.

In addition to the more powerful engine, this version benefits from the X-Mode function, the Eyesight package’s safety systems, Subaru Starlink connected services and a camera that offers a 180-degree view when approaching an intersection where visibility is poor or when driving off-road and facing obstacles that need avoiding. Aesthetically, the Outdoor gets a few distinctive decorative additions to make sure everyone knows which version you have.

Eight versions of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will be offered. Note that on the Touring and Sport versions, the heated steering wheel is now standard. And, good news, three of the eight models are available with a manual transmission. Here's the list of versions and their prices for next year.

Pricing for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek

... Model Transmission MSRP (CAD) Convenience M6 $23,795 Convenience with EyeSight CVT $25,795 Touring M6 $26,195 Touring with EyeSight CVT $28,195 Outdoor CVT $29,995 Sport M6 $28,795 Sport with Eyesight CVT $31,395 Limited CVT $34,495

We'll have more details regarding the 2021 Crosstrek when we get our hands on it for a full test drive.