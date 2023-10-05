2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Priced for Canada

Canadian pricing for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness has been announced; the new model trim gets an MSRP of $37,995 CAD.

The new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness, unveiled at the New York Auto Show Photo: D.Boshouwers

This new Wilderness is the third to appear in the Subaru lineup, after the Forester Wilderness and the Outback Wilderness. Auto123 will be test-driving this more rugged edition of the small SUV in early December, but in the meantime here’s a recap of the model’s characteristics. The model features:

Large matte black hood cover for glare reduction;

Stripped-down front and rear bumper corners;

Additional aluminum front lower skid plate;

Increased ground clearance;

Adjusted dampers to ensure drive stability;

Higher-strength rear differential, with longer coil springs;

Bigger radiator and radiator fan;

Recalibrated CVT (continuously variable transmission;

Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires;

Great towing capacity (1,588 kg) than the regular Crosstrek;

Exclusive wheel designs;

New Led fog lamps;

Two exterior colours exclusive to Canada;

Wilderness logos here and there.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness runs via a 2.5L 4-cylinder BOXER engine delivering 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

More details on the model here.

Full pricing for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek model range thus breaks down as follows:

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience: $28,995 CAD

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring: $32,195

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx: $33,995

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited: $36,995

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: $37,995

