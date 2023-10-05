Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Priced for Canada

The new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness
Photo: Subaru
Derek Boshouwers
 The MSRP for the new wilder trim is set at $37,995 CAD

Canadian pricing for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness has been announced; the new model trim gets an MSRP of $37,995 CAD.

The new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness, unveiled at the New York Auto Show
Photo: D.Boshouwers

This new Wilderness is the third to appear in the Subaru lineup, after the Forester Wilderness and the Outback Wilderness. Auto123 will be test-driving this more rugged edition of the small SUV in early December, but in the meantime here’s a recap of the model’s characteristics. The model features:

  • Large matte black hood cover for glare reduction;
  • Stripped-down front and rear bumper corners;
  • Additional aluminum front lower skid plate;
  • Increased ground clearance;
  • Adjusted dampers to ensure drive stability;
  • Higher-strength rear differential, with longer coil springs;
  • Bigger radiator and radiator fan;
  • Recalibrated CVT (continuously variable transmission;
  • Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires;
  • Great towing capacity (1,588 kg) than the regular Crosstrek;
  • Exclusive wheel designs;
  • New Led fog lamps;
  • Two exterior colours exclusive to Canada;
  • Wilderness logos here and there.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness runs via a 2.5L 4-cylinder BOXER engine delivering 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

Full pricing for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek model range thus breaks down as follows:

  • 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience: $28,995 CAD
  • 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring: $32,195
  • 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx: $33,995
  • 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited: $36,995
  • 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: $37,995

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness, front
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Photos:Subaru
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 5 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

