2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Priced for Canada

Canadian pricing for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness has been announced; the new model trim gets an MSRP of $37,995 CAD.
This new Wilderness is the third to appear in the Subaru lineup, after the Forester Wilderness and the Outback Wilderness. Auto123 will be test-driving this more rugged edition of the small SUV in early December, but in the meantime here’s a recap of the model’s characteristics. The model features:
- Large matte black hood cover for glare reduction;
- Stripped-down front and rear bumper corners;
- Additional aluminum front lower skid plate;
- Increased ground clearance;
- Adjusted dampers to ensure drive stability;
- Higher-strength rear differential, with longer coil springs;
- Bigger radiator and radiator fan;
- Recalibrated CVT (continuously variable transmission;
- Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires;
- Great towing capacity (1,588 kg) than the regular Crosstrek;
- Exclusive wheel designs;
- New Led fog lamps;
- Two exterior colours exclusive to Canada;
- Wilderness logos here and there.
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness runs via a 2.5L 4-cylinder BOXER engine delivering 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.
More details on the model here.
Full pricing for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek model range thus breaks down as follows:
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience: $28,995 CAD
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring: $32,195
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx: $33,995
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited: $36,995
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: $37,995
