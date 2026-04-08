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Infiniti Eyes 700-hp QX80, Could Start for 600-hp Red Sport

Infiniti QX80 R-Spec concept | Photo: Infiniti
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Derek Boshouwers
 Infiniti has been making consistent noises about wanting to re-occupy the high-performance luxury space.

Infiniti is considering a high-performance variant of its flagship QX80 SUV aimed directly at the Cadillac Escalade-V. Speaking at the 2026 New York International Auto Show, Tiago Castro, Senior VP of U.S. Marketing and Sales for Nissan and Infiniti, indicated that the brand is exploring a 700-hp version of the luxury utility vehicle to capitalize on ongoing strong demand for high-output SUVs.

That would certainly fit in with an oft-declared priority of Infiniti as it seeks to stage a comeback in North America, which is to re-occupy the high-performance luxury space.

Market demand and performance strategy
Castro is open about the immediate motive behind the plan: The desire is largely influenced by the success of the Cadillac Escalade-V, which features a supercharged V8 good for 682 hp. Castro noted that Cadillac is currently struggling to keep pace with consumer demand for its performance flagship, serving as a clear indicator that a market exists for overpowered luxury SUVs.

Three Infiniti concepts, 2026
Three Infiniti concepts, 2026 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Infiniti’s strategy involves a multi-stage rollout for its rejuvenated performance line. According to internal discussions, the automaker is weighing whether to jump directly to a 700-hp model or first introduce a 600-hp Red Sport version. Recent reports suggest a QX80 Red Sport could arrive as early as next spring, featuring 24-inch wheels and upsized red brake calipers. A more aggressive flagship, potentially inspired by the QX80 Track Spec concept shown last year, could follow in 2028 with output closer to the 700-hp mark.

Engineering foundations
While the standard 2026 QX80 is powered by a twin-turbo V6 producing 450 hp, Infiniti has already demonstrated the platform's extreme potential. At the most recent SEMA show, the brand unveiled the QX80 R-Spec concept, which features a modified version of the Nissan GT-R’s 3.8-liter twin-turbo engine tuned to 1,000 hp. While a production model would likely be more restrained, the R-Spec serves as a technical showcase for the brand's engineering capabilities.

Reclaiming enthusiast credibility
The push for a high-performance QX80 is part of a broader effort to reconnect Infiniti with its enthusiast roots. Castro, a self-proclaimed car enthusiast whose first vehicle was a manual Infiniti G35, confirmed that the brand is also working on a “high-horsepower” sports sedan equipped with a manual transmission.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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