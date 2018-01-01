Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW X3 M, X4 M and their Competition Brethren Get Tweaked for 2022

BMW has announced the changes being brought to its X3 M and X4 M models for 2022, two years after they were first introduced. The new editions will be available to customers starting this September, and BMW promises pricing details as that date approaches.

Both the 3 and the 4 M make use of the same engine, a 3.0L 6-cylinder that for 2022 delivers the same number of horses (473) but gets more torque (from 442 up to 457 lb-ft). Also announced today are the 2022 editions of the Competition versions, and they will once again offer 503 hp, but now have 479 lb-ft of torque on offer instead of the previous 442 lb-ft.

BMW has given the engine the M3/M4 models’ lightweight forged crankshaft and weight- and friction-reducing coated cylinder walls. Also new is a 3D-printed cylinder-head core.

The increased torque gives the X3 M and X4 M Competition models a faster 0-100 km/h acceleration time (by 0.3 seconds though, so don’t get too excited).

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 BMW X3 M
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X3 M

The designs of the X3 and X4 have also been tweaked, namely via a larger grille (you had to be expecting that) with a single-piece frame, thinner adaptive LED headlamps and larger bumper openings for improved cooling of the engine, transmission and brakes. The X3 M gets redesigned LED taillights with black borders and a body-coloured roof spoiler, while the X4 M features a new rear bumper and a glossy black rear spoiler (or optional spoiler that’s carbon-fibre reinforced). Buyers can choose from eight new exterior colours assorted across the M and M Competition models.

There mild revisions inside as well, notably to do with the redesigned centre console controls, new services on the iDrive 7 screen and better integration of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2022 BMW X4 M Competition, profile
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X4 M Competition, profile
2022 BMW X3 M, profile
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X3 M, profile
2022 BMW X4 M, three-quarters rear
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X4 M, three-quarters rear
2022 BMW X4 M, front
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X4 M, front
2022 BMW X3 M, front
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X3 M, front
2022 BMW X4 M, interior
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X4 M, interior
2022 BMW X3 M, interior
2022 BMW X3 M, interior

