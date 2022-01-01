Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

BMW Introduces Next-Generation 2023 X1

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
2023 BMW X1, profile
Photo: BMW
2023 BMW X1, profile

There’s good news and bad when it comes to the new 2023 BMW X1 just introduced by its maker for North America. The good is that’s coming, and that it has received a pretty comprehensive overhaul. The bad? As before, our market will get only the one variant and powertrain, in contrast with Europe, which also, this time around, gets an all-electric version, the iX1.

Dashed hopes aside, here’s what the new 2023 X1 pocket SUV is based on: a 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder engine good for 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque working in tandem with a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. All trims get as standard BMW’s AWD system, meaning they also get the xDrive appendage in the name.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 BMW X1, front
Photo: BMW
2023 BMW X1, front

Looks-wise, the new X1 is in keeping with other recent do-overs in the BMW range, so it is squarer than before (and 24 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 44 mm taller, with a wheelbase longer by 22 mm, and a wider track), the front grille keeps getting larger and it’s topped by slitted headlights, in between sits a wraparound hood. The back end is pretty similar to what came before in the X1, the only noticeable change really being tweaked parking lights.

In addition to the 18-inch and 19-inch wheel options (now with new designs), buyers can also now, for the first time, pick 20-inch wheels. Among the new colour options is Orange Utah, seen here. Buyers can also add the M Sport package to spruce up their X1.

2023 BMW X1, interior
Photo: BMW
2023 BMW X1, interior

The new X1 also welcomes BMW’s vaunted new curved screen to its interior, though its size and shape are slightly altered to account for the dimensions of this sub-compact model. It incorporates a 10.25-inch driver data screen and a 10.7 multimedia touchscreen. On that screen is accessed the 8-th gen iDrive infotainment system. Other design features of the dash and central console are either exclusive (climate control vents) or stolen from other recent Beemers.

For reasons of practicality, the rear seats fold down in 40/20/40 format. BMW promises increased shoulder and elbow room for front-row occupants. And the switch to a floating-type console adds storage space beneath.

BMW will be delivering the first of the 2023 X1 units it sells starting before the end of 2022. We can expect pricing info closer to that time.

2023 BMW X1, from above
Photo: BMW
2023 BMW X1, from above
Photos:BMW
2023 BMW X1 pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

BMW X7 Gets Refreshed Styling, Power Boost for 2023

BMW X7 Gets Refreshed Styling, Power Boost for 2023

BMW’s flagship three-row SUV has gotten a good working over for 2023. The next X7 features refreshed styling both outside and in as well as a more-powerful e...

Lexus Introduces the Next-Generation 2023 RX

Lexus Introduces the Next-Generation 2023 RX

Lexus has unveiled the next generation of its RX SUV. For 2023, drops its V6 engine and adopt only 4-cylinder engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid configurat...

Range Rover Sport Gets Makeover for 2023, With Hybrid and PHEV Variants in the Range

Range Rover Sport Gets Makeover for 2023, With Hybrid and...

Land Rover has debuted its new third-generation Range Rover Sport, coming for the 2023 model-year with mild-hybrid and PHEV variants in the range.

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Article
The Volkswagen ID.4
Over Half of Consumers Worldwide Now Plan to ...
Article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300)
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 First Drive: ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 