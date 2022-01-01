BMW Introduces Next-Generation 2023 X1

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW X1, profile

There’s good news and bad when it comes to the new 2023 BMW X1 just introduced by its maker for North America. The good is that’s coming, and that it has received a pretty comprehensive overhaul. The bad? As before, our market will get only the one variant and powertrain, in contrast with Europe, which also, this time around, gets an all-electric version, the iX1.

Dashed hopes aside, here’s what the new 2023 X1 pocket SUV is based on: a 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder engine good for 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque working in tandem with a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. All trims get as standard BMW’s AWD system, meaning they also get the xDrive appendage in the name.

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW X1, front

Looks-wise, the new X1 is in keeping with other recent do-overs in the BMW range, so it is squarer than before (and 24 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 44 mm taller, with a wheelbase longer by 22 mm, and a wider track), the front grille keeps getting larger and it’s topped by slitted headlights, in between sits a wraparound hood. The back end is pretty similar to what came before in the X1, the only noticeable change really being tweaked parking lights.

In addition to the 18-inch and 19-inch wheel options (now with new designs), buyers can also now, for the first time, pick 20-inch wheels. Among the new colour options is Orange Utah, seen here. Buyers can also add the M Sport package to spruce up their X1.

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW X1, interior

The new X1 also welcomes BMW’s vaunted new curved screen to its interior, though its size and shape are slightly altered to account for the dimensions of this sub-compact model. It incorporates a 10.25-inch driver data screen and a 10.7 multimedia touchscreen. On that screen is accessed the 8-th gen iDrive infotainment system. Other design features of the dash and central console are either exclusive (climate control vents) or stolen from other recent Beemers.

For reasons of practicality, the rear seats fold down in 40/20/40 format. BMW promises increased shoulder and elbow room for front-row occupants. And the switch to a floating-type console adds storage space beneath.

BMW will be delivering the first of the 2023 X1 units it sells starting before the end of 2022. We can expect pricing info closer to that time.