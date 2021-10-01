BMW X7 Gets Refreshed Styling, Power Boost for 2023

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW X7, profile

BMW is giving its flagship SUV a fairly substantial makeover for 2023. The new edition of the three-row X7 SUV features renewed styling both inside and out and its base xDrive40i trim gets a more-powerful 6-cylinder engine delivering more horses.

Outside

The most obvious changes to the look of the X7 are at the front, with the headlights split into upper daytime running lights and lower forward-illuminating headlights – a first for BMW. The upper lights get brighter trim, while the headlights feature dark trim. The design of the front grille has been tweaked, and it's now available with grille illumination.

In back the changes are milder, with the taillights given more of a sculpted design and featuring geometric patterns in the corners of the illuminated areas. BMW now also offers truly large 23-inch wheels for those who want them.

Of the 14 colours offered for the exterior finish, there is a new one called Sparkling Copper Grey. Marina Bay Blue metallic is available exclusively for the BMW X7 M60i. Also available are the BMW Individual finishes Ametrine metallic, Dravit Grey metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic and Frozen Pure Grey metallic.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW X7, interior

Inside

The interior has also been given a significant update, starting with the curved display that houses screens for driver data and for infotainment (the first measuring 12.3 inches, the second 14.9). BMW has also redesigned the air vents and dash panels, as well as the centre console that no longer features a big shift knob. Drivers will now use a small toggle paddle.

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW X7, engine (M60i)

Under the hood

In terms of capabilities, the big change is a boost in power for the xDrive40i base model, via a 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Output for that powertrain is 275 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, up 40 and 52 from last year, respectively. BMW says that hybrid assist system can briefly jack torque to 398 lb-ft as needed. Acceleration time for 0-100 km/h is estimated at 5.8 seconds.

The other engine sits in the X7 M60i, and it is an updated 4.4L turbo V8 delivering 523 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque (unchanged from before) and also featuring the mild-hybrid assist system. The new V8 enjoys the thermodynamic benefits of a cross-bank exhaust manifold, bank-symmetrical turbochargers and external engine oil cooling. As with the base engine, the transmission is an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic equipped with a Launch Control and Sprint feature. Acceleration time for 0-100 km/h is 4.8 seconds.

Note that the offering for the 2023 X7 includes an Alpina XB7 variant for those in need of even more power and performance than listed above. That model will only launch in early 2023, however.

Other changes for 2023 include retuned air suspension and steering, as well as stiffer mounts, springs and shocks.

Photo: BMW 2023 BMW X7, three-quarters rear

Tech and amenities

There are, as you may have guessed, several tech updates for 2023, among them the inclusion as standard features on all models of pedestrian and cyclist detection for the automatic emergency braking and forward collision prevention system, as well as heated, power memory seats. New options include an updated Parking Assistant Professional feature, driver profiles and a digital key function to allow locking and unlocking the car with a phone. Navigation also gets an augmented reality view that can display streets and turns overlaid on a video feed.

Pricing

The base model X7 xDrive40i gets a starting price of $108,500, with the MSRP for the X7 M60i set at $129,000. The 2023 X7 should be at dealers in the latter half of summer 2022.