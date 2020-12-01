Tonight Cadillac will officially present the Blackwing versions of its CT4-V and CT5-V sedans – but not before getting in one last teaser. The models were shown this weekend during the 24 Hours of Daytona, officially the Rolex 24 at Daytona event.

Those expecting major cosmetic changes in relation to the regular models will be disappointed, but the Blackwings do get tweaks to the bumpers and air intakes at the front ends. The forged magnesium alloy wheels are of course different in style and look a little larger than the rims on the regular editions.

The full reveal of the Blackwing editions takes place tonight, and of course we'll get back to you with more information in the evening. We do already know that Cadillac will be able to boast of having the world's fastest suspension in terms of responsiveness. A 6-speed manual transmission is part of the product offering, as are carbon-fibre seats that would be both heated and ventilated.

Take note that Cadillac has confirmed that the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be available in limited quantities. Rumours point to a production run of 250 units for each model. Buyers of those will receive a number of exclusive gifts with their purchase, including a certificate of authenticity and enrollment in the Cadillac V-Performance Academy.

Stay tuned this evening with more details on the two new Cadillac performance models.