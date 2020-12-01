Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A First Look at the Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Blackwing at Daytona

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Tonight Cadillac will officially present the Blackwing versions of its CT4-V and CT5-V sedans – but not before getting in one last teaser. The models were shown this weekend during the 24 Hours of Daytona, officially the Rolex 24 at Daytona event.

Those expecting major cosmetic changes in relation to the regular models will be disappointed, but the Blackwings do get tweaks to the bumpers and air intakes at the front ends. The forged magnesium alloy wheels are of course different in style and look a little larger than the rims on the regular editions.

The full reveal of the Blackwing editions takes place tonight, and of course we'll get back to you with more information in the evening. We do already know that Cadillac will be able to boast of having the world's fastest suspension in terms of responsiveness. A 6-speed manual transmission is part of the product offering, as are carbon-fibre seats that would be both heated and ventilated.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Take note that Cadillac has confirmed that the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be available in limited quantities. Rumours point to a production run of 250 units for each model. Buyers of those will receive a number of exclusive gifts with their purchase, including a certificate of authenticity and enrollment in the Cadillac V-Performance Academy.

Stay tuned this evening with more details on the two new Cadillac performance models.

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5 Blackwing
Photo: Cadillac
The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5 Blackwing

You May Also Like

Manual Transmissions Coming to the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing

Manual Transmissions Coming to the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V an...

Cadillac has confirmed that its 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models will be available with a manual transmission. What’s more, the vehicles will be the fir...

Return of the Manual Transmission at Cadillac

Return of the Manual Transmission at Cadillac

Cadillac confirms the return of the manual transmission on some of its future V Series models. We don’t yet know ones will get a stick shift, but the smart b...

Cadillac Set to Present its New CT4-V and CT5-V

Cadillac Set to Present its New CT4-V and CT5-V

GM’s luxury division is set to unveil two new performance cars, the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V, at the end of this month. In the case of the CT4, it means the ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Dodge Challenger R/T Scatpack
Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge
Article
2021 Nissan Sentra SR manual
2021 Nissan Sentra SR Manual Review: Shifting...
Review
Lexus electric concept
Lexus to Unveil New Signature for Electric Ve...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Lifts a Corner of the Veil Covering the Next-Gen 2022 Pathfinder
Nissan Lifts a Corner of the ...
Video
Nokian Presents its New Hakkapeliitta 10 Tire for Next Winter
Nokian Presents its New Hakka...
Video
2021 Land Rover Defender Review: It’s Baaaack!
2021 Land Rover Defender Revi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 