New Chevrolet Bolt EV to Debut for 2027

When General Motors (GM) ceased production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV in 2023, the model wasn't supposed to return. But public reaction forced GM to quickly rethink its plans.

The model was expected to return for the 2026 model-year. It will now be for 2027. The company confirmed this week that production of the new Bolt is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026 at the GM plant located in Fairfax, Kansas.

That announcement came with that confirming $4 billion USD investment plans for three American plants within the GM empire.

"Fairfax remains on track to see 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV production launch by year-end," the company stated via a press release.

What we know about the new 2027 Chevrolet Bolt

The new model will be primarily inspired by the SUV version of the Bolt, the variant that carried the EUV suffix. That variant offered a bit more space for rear occupants and cargo.

The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

We can also expect styling elements we’ve seen introduced in other of the brand's electric models, such as the Equinox EV and Blazer EV.

In terms of size, we anticipate a Bolt EV slightly smaller than the Equinox EV, and also sold at a lower price.

The interior will also be redesigned, though we don’t yet know if the new Bolt will continue to be somewhat distinct or if the chosen design will be the same as other Chevy EVs.

2027 Chevrolet Bolt – Performance details

Little has been confirmed on this front, but we can imagine the configuration serving the base version of the Equinox EV would be appropriate, specifically a front-wheel drive approach offering 213 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The small SUV will be equipped with the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port, like the vast majority of models across the industry by the time the vehicle arrives at dealerships.