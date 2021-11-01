Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Debuts Bronco Everglades, a New Version for Going Nuts In

The 2022 Bronco Everglades
Photo: Ford
With a vehicle like the Ford Bronco in its lineup, a manufacturer has almost unlimited opportunities to offer customization options to buyers.

To wit, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades just unveiled offers adventure-minded buyers an even more extreme variant. This is what you get if you want to go a little nuts on weekends. The model is equipped with a winch and a snorkel, which gives you the idea right there.

Buyers who already have a reservation for the Bronco will get the first crack at obtaining the Everglade special edition when it becomes available this summer. Other will have to get in line and wait.

The Everglades special edition includes that snorkel for the air intake, as well as a unique front bumper and a number of aesthetic touches that make it easy to recognize. The safari-style bar, rails and skid plates on the Everglades offer some degree of protection for off-roading, though to be clear they don't translate into any performance gains.

However, it should be remembered that the Everglades model benefits from the Sasquatch package.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, in the water
Photo: Ford
The important features we mentioned allow for better fording, with capability at 36.4 inches rather than 33.5 inches. The model also features a reversible air intake, in fact the panels on the front and back of the upper snorkel section can be reversed, meaning the air intake can be positioned forward or backward. The first position is ideal for normal conditions, but the reverse position is ideal if the environment risks sending a lot of dust, snow or airborne particles into the intake.

The winch, meanwhile, has a 10,000-lb capacity and is mounted in an innovative way. Ford integrated the receiver into a bumper designed to work in concert with the Bronco's various computer-assisted safety systems. That means it won't interfere with the forward-facing sensors and the bumper and crash structure should still meet factory standards, in the event of a frontal impact.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, from above
Photo: Ford
Note that an exclusive colour, Desert Sand, will be available with this model, the quantities of which will be limited we should add.

The Everglades version works on a 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, good for 300 hp. The press release issued by Ford does not mention the possibility of opting for the V6 engine.

The model is expected this summer and reservations will be possible starting in March.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades , rear
Photo: Ford
Photos:Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades pictures
