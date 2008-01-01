The automotive world has seen it share of crazy things over the years and decades, and frankly the last year has offered up more than its share of them. The latest one to come across our desk is the story of a new Ford Bronco First Edition appearing online on eBay, priced at $150,000 USD.

Wait, what?

The highly anticipated Ford Bronco is just now starting to hit the market, with deliveries going out to the first lucky buyers. The company has begun delivering the 200,000 or so units that had already been reserved, leaving those who now want to order one with no choice but to sit tight and wait. Or, they could get out their chequebook or no-limit platinum credit card and splurge on this Bronco online.

The case of the model is particular, since it’s a limited First Edition. Only 7,000 units were built, and there will be no more. Clearly, someone took the gamble to buy one and then try to make a profit. A big profit.

In fact, we’re talking about a $87,395 USD windfall to the seller if they make a successful sale at the posted price, since the purchase price from Ford in the U.S. for this version is $62,695 USD.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: eBay (bportera) The Ford Bronco First Edition, front and back

The model on offer comes with the hardtop and is decked in the Area 51 colour. The First Edition variants come with unique decals on the hood and sidewalls, in addition to receiving the Sasquatch Off-Road Package that includes 35-inch tires, lockable front and rear axles, high-travel suspension and Bilstein shocks, among other goodies. The Lux Package is also standard and adds features such as a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system and wireless charging for cellular devices.

The Bronco First Edition delivers 330 hp from its 2.7L twin-turbo V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission.

As mentioned, those who haven't reserved a 2021 Bronco will have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on it - unless they're willing to pay that completely insane price to get their toy a little sooner.

Incredibly, if it sells for that price, this Bronco won't even be the most expensive one sold. The first official unit of the reborn SUV, marked with serial number 001, was auctioned off for over $1 million via Barrett-Jackson earlier this year.

Remember, though: that was for a good cause. This one’s purely for the buyer’s fun and bragging rights.

See also: The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Introduced