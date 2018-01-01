This is a year of big new things at Ford. After the debut of the Mustang Mach-E, the announcement of the Bronco, the first steps of the Bronco Sport, and the unveiling of the F-150 Lightning, just to name those, the Blue Oval automaker introduces its third pickup truck on the market, the Maverick.

We've been waiting for this one for a while, and the moment has finally arrived. The Ford Maverick will be available this fall, and this first look at it makes one thing clear: it has everything needed to be a hit. The styling, engines, equipment and especially its compact dimensions size will appeal to enthusiasts who want a truck that is practical but don’t want to break the bank to get it.

The starting price of the model will be $25,900 in Canada. Hard to argue with that.

And what's will consumers be getting for that price? Here's where it gets even more interesting.

Versions

The Ford Maverick will be available with three trim levels, XL, XLT and Lariat. The basic mechanical configuration includes a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with Atkinson cycle and an electric motor that provides hybrid capability.

Yes, the Ford Maverick will be offered standard in this configuration. Ford promises fuel consumption of 5.9L/100 km in the city, which is frankly good. The company didn't release the highway rating; let's hope it's as good. The configuration is front-wheel drive with this engine, and power is transmitted to the wheels via a CVT (continuously variable transmission). Ford promises an output of 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque are reported.

A 2.0L EcoBoost 4-cylinder will also be available, this time with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission; here output is heftier at 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. We're familiar with this engine from its use in the Escape and Bronco Sport, among others, and the consensus is it's got a lot going for it.

Photo: Ford Ford Maverick, hybrid and Lariat versions

Towing capacity will be 2,000 lb with the hybrid engine and 4,000 lb (with the 4K towing package) with the EcoBoost engine. Interestingly and always useful for visualization, Ford mentions that this is enough to tow a 21-foot boat or a 23-foot trailer. As for the payload, up to 1500 lb can be loaded in the bed.

Then, for those who want a little more in the way of off-road capability, the Maverick will be offered with an FX4 package, available with the XLT and Lariat models. Ford says the latter “boosts off-road capability with rugged all-terrain tires, specialized suspension tuning, additional underbody protection, off-road-specific driving modes like Mud/Horn and Sand, and Hill Descent Control”.

Photo: Ford Ford Maverick with FX4 package, bed

Equipment

As far as equipment goes, out of the box the Maverick will come with an 8-inch screen for the multimedia system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps, FordPass Connect (which allows for vehicle location, fuel information viewing, remote locking, etc.), Ford Co-Pilot360 and WiFi that can serve 10 devices.

To learn what each version offers, you can already visit the Ford website to configure a model. The company adds that it will be possible to customize the Maverick both inside and out; we can anticipate a large catalog of accessories here, much like we saw with the Ranger.

The bed

Finally, a few words about the Maverick’s bed, which is 4.5 feet long, or 6 feet with the tailgate open, and offers lots of options for storing and stowing equipment. In fact, Ford wants to offer a multitude of possibilities to meet the different needs of the new clientele it hopes to attract with this new model.

Buyers will be able to modify, arrange and adjust the options of the bed to meets their needs, whether that involves transporting sheets of plywood, 2x4s or even bicycles.

Inside, storage will also be maximized, especially in the back with what Ford calls its FIT (Ford Integrated Tether) spaces. The company talks about infinite customization possibilities thanks to multiple accessories there to allow people to organize the space as they wish.

In addition, count on all the safety systems, driving aids, driving modes and options for connecting to 110V outlets you can think of, and then some.

And remember that starting price, which suggests a complete package around $35,000. Time will tell, but given the model’s compact dimensions and reasonable price tag, we could well see a lot of Mavericks on the road.

That said, the real test will come when folks like us and like consumers themselves get the chance to drive the truck.

Stay tuned.