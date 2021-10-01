The Ford Maverick compact pickup has garnered its share of the spotlight since its unveiling earlier this year. While some wondered if the market had room to welcome another pickup, the thinking among many was this is just what consumers were asking for.

It seems pretty clear that the optimists were correct. The Maverick Chat learned from a dealer source that the hybrid version can no longer be ordered for the current year. The CarBuzz site, which reported the news, contacted Ford's North American product communications manager, Mike Levine, for clarification.

Levine confirmed Maverick Chat’s scoop. “That's correct. Due to high demand, we are now fully reserved on Maverick Hybrid. Ordering will reopen next summer.”

Furthermore, it appears the lack of availability can’t be attributed to the microchip crisis. Plain and simple, demand is such that Ford’s production run has been snapped up, with more interested buyers left to wait.

Photo: Ford Ford Maverick hybrid, three-quarters rear

The hybrid version of the Maverick is the most affordable, with its $19,995 USD selling point south of the border. Here, the base price is $25,900 CAD. This version is front-wheel drive, though buyers can always opt for the four-wheel-drive variant, which is powered by the most powerful engine in the range, a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The hybrid variant meanwhile is powered by a 2.5L, 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine. Combined with an electric motor, it produces 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission manages power distribution.

If you're interested in this hybrid version of the Maverick, you'll thus have to be patient. It will be interesting to see if Ford increases production of the variant, knowing now that it seems to be proving very popular with buyers.

The Ford Maverick is assembled alongside the Bronco Sport at Ford's Hermosillo, Mexico plant.