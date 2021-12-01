Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, front

Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid.

Victoria, BC – One thing the automotive industry is really good at, is coming up with new models. But to be honest, over the course of a decade, say, you can count on the fingers of one hand (maybe two) the models that represent truly great ideas.

Count the Ford Maverick Hybrid among them.

And it all came together quickly for this model that was still just a rumour 18 months ago. Behind the scenes, it had been in the works for a long time, so when it was introduced in June 2021, it was ready to storm the market.

And what makes this small pickup great? A few things, actually. Taken individually, those things aren’t necessarily anything remarkable. But taken together, they make for an impressive whole. That whole is a model we can’t see being anything but a success, a hit even. As we speak, consumers are snapping the Ford Maverick up.

So what are those elements, you ask? Well its format for one, that of a compact pickup truck. Also, a base configuration that emphasizes hybridity, and a price point that isn’t outrageous. Then there's the practicality, reasonable fuel economy (which is especially appreciated these days) and amazing driving pleasure.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, three-quarters rear

The truth is that Ford's formula for the Maverick, and particularly its Hybrid version is not only solid, it's timely and the automaker has a potential new star on its hands. I say potential because you have to be careful when it comes to Ford. By which I mean, keep an eye on reliability as the model ages. Unfortunately, the auto giant's history with its brand-new models is not stellar, so our level of enthusiasm is tempered somewhat.

The format

It’s no secret to anyone, full-size and midsize pickups have gotten progressively bigger over the past few decades. For example, the current Toyota Tacoma is almost as big as the 1979 Chevrolet Silverado was.

As for the Maverick, which is described as compact, it has roughly the same exterior proportions as the Ranger pickup truck that was sold until 2011. A model that was designated a midsize at the time.

In any event, its “compact” size is the first shining quality of the Maverick.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, front section, profile

Hybrid from the get-go

Since hybrid systems have been offered, they've generally been found higher up the trim pecking order. With the Maverick, it's the entry-level version that comes with electric power. And the starting price is a tempting $25,900. Okay, with shipping costs, etc. that climbs to about $28,000, but it's still under 30,000.

And the equipment included is… pretty generous. The Maverick is available in XL and XLT configurations, as well as in trims equipped with the 2.0L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine. A fully loaded Lariat variant is exclusive to that engine.

As for the hybrid engine, the Maverick pickup borrows the components that serve the Ford Escape Hybrid, namely a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (191 hp, 155 lb-ft of torque) with an electric motor and a 1.1 kWh battery.

The only disappointment is that the hybrid version is only available in front-wheel-drive configuration, while the gasoline-powered variants get four-wheel drive. It would be understandable if this were a compatibility issue between the AWD and hybrid systems, but it's not - the Escape Hybrid SUV is available with all-wheel drive.

It's clear that Ford wanted to keep the price as low as possible. As for the different models and all the equipment, we invite you to consult our review of the regular version.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, three-quarters front

Capacities

Think pickup truck, think towing capacity. With the Maverick Hybrid, you get 2000 lb of it with the towing package, this in contrast with 4,000 lb with the regular version. That’s obviously a big drop, but it's up to you to pick your battle, to see where your priorities lie. If you're not planning on towing very heavy loads with your Maverick, the basic configuration will suffice, and you’ll save plenty on fuel as a reward. Payload is 1500 lb, which adds to the possibilities.

And of course, that bed in the back also allows for transporting of items you couldn’t dream of fitting in an SUV. Better yet, the way the tailgate can be positioned allows for the transport of 4x8 sheets of plywood. In fact, it's positioned at 45 percent, which puts the top of the tailgate at the same height as the fender flaps inside the body. A roll bar can also be deployed to essentially extend the surface where you can pile up equipment. In short, the options are numerous at the rear with anchoring points there to help.

And the focus on versatility is the same on board. While the second bench seat can accommodate three people, it can also be folded down to store equipment, and there are also plenty of storage spaces. The details inside make us understand that the Maverick was designed above all to be efficient and to serve those who will use it for work.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, interior

Consumption

Obviously, besides its cool format and reasonable price point, the greatest quality of this hybrid version in particular is its meager appetite for gas. Ford has announced attractive ratings of 5.7L/100 km (city) 7.1L/100 km (highway) and 6.3L/100 km (combined). Yes please.

When the model was first announced, some might recall that the average fuel consumption was promised at 5.9L/100 km combined. That’s obviously been revised upwards, but it's still pretty good.

And as it happened, during our test drive we did even better with a rating of 5.0L/100 km after a trek of some 250 km. To be fair, though, our driving conditions were perfect on Vancouver Island. In fact, the limits there are often 90 km/h, otherwise mostly 80 or 70, so our speeds were ideal for achieving the best possible average.

Still, it gives you an idea of what’s possible.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, rear

On-road behaviour

There’s one more thing I really like about the Maverick: its handling. While expectations for a model of this type are pretty low going in, we actually discovered a vehicle that’s firmly planted to the road and surprisingly well-balanced. You can push this vehicle around on a winding road without causing it, or you, much worry. Its agility even compares favorably to that of the Escape, which is exceptional. And the comfort level is quite decent. A little more soundproofing and we’d be in truly exceptional territory.

Availability

Now the killer question: will it be possible to get your hands on a Ford Maverick Hybrid soon? We'd love to answer that question by consulting our crystal ball, but it’s in the shop. Just kidding, but actually the reality is complex. Ford says there will be hybrid variants shipping out along with the regular versions. But on the company's Canadian website, they are warning of supply delays, of the unavailability of certain options at the start, etc.

Here’s a bit of common-sense advice: Be quick. The first to reserve a Maverick Hybrid will get it relatively quickly, but if you haven’t yet reserved one for yourself, patience will be required.

We won't speculate any further than that, because the situation is fluid. Your Ford dealers will always have more up-to-date information than we have at the time of writing, so we recommend checking in with them.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, bed

Conclusion

The hybrid version of the Ford Maverick is by far the most interesting of the new model’s range. Its price point and the low fuel consumption mean that the long-term experience will be less financially onerous.

Most importantly, this pickup fills a real need for entrepreneurs or small families who don’t have $60,000 or $70,000 to put towards an SUV or pickup that will offer them more capability than they need.

Assuming there are no debilitating issues regarding supply (and reliability), you're going to see a LOT of Mavericks on the road.

We like

Size

Low fuel consumption with the hybrid version

Fun to drive

Practicality

Attractive base price

We like less

No all-wheel drive available with hybrid

Poor soundproofing

Brand history with new products

Price when fully equipped: be careful

The competition

In terms of hybrids? None.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, headlight