2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images

GMC gave its long-awaited new 2022 GMC Hummer pickup a splashy introduction during Game One of the 2020 World Series tonight. Here are the first images.

GM is touting this as a “first-of-its-kind supertruck”, one that will deliver unprecedented power and torque for a vehicle of its kind, and do it while producing zero emissions.

"This innovative truck comes to market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future.With our Ultium Drive architecture as the foundation for an exceptionally broad range of performance, HUMMER EV is perfect for the customer who wants capability, efficiency and performance."

- Mark Reuss, president of General Motors

2022 GMC Hummer, three-quarters front
Photo: GMC
2022 GMC Hummer, three-quarters front

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV is powered by General Motors’ all-new Ultium batteries and by the company's Ultium Drive units. GM estimates best-in-class 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque are available thanks to three separate motors within two Ultium drive units to give the new HUMMER EV’s e4WD remarkable on- and off-road capabilities. Additional technologies will complement the truck’s range and capabilities to enhance and elevate every excursion.

We’ll have a full report on the 2022 GMC Hummer for you shortly, but for now we treat you to a video of the online presentation as well as the first images of the truck.

2022 GMC Hummer, three-quarters rear
Photo: GMC
2022 GMC Hummer, three-quarters rear
Photos:GMC
2022 GMC Hummer pictures
