Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

First Images of the 2022 Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Hyundai today unveiled the first official images of its revised 2022 Kona and Kona N Line models, after giving us a preview of them recently.

Slowly, the Korean automaker’s range of N Line models is beginning to take shape. The Kona N Line, set to debut here in North America next year, will join the Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line, both scheduled for their maiden voyage for the 2021 model-year.

Hyundai has equipped its Kona N Line with the most powerful engine in the lineup, a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 195 hp. It’s coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can be ordered in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configuration. The same engine currently produces 175 hp in the regular Kona.

The Kona N Line differs from other versions of the model with unique front and rear fairings, as well as side mouldings matching the body colour (they are normally grey). The Kona N Line also features subtle aerodynamic add-ons, unique 18-inch wheels and a dual exhaust system. Inside, buyers will find N logos, contrasting stitching on the seats and metallic pedals.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line, interior
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N Line, interior

Updates to the Kona lineup in general for the 2022 model year include a redesigned front end with new grille, new daytime running lights and a skid plate. Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch screen, as well as a multimedia display that's the same size.

Buyers will also benefit from a number of electronic driver assist features, including adaptive cruise control with stop/start capability, lane keeping assist, front collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection and blind spot alert, which has the ability to apply partial braking to prevent the driver from changing lanes if an obstacle is present.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona, including the new Kona N Line version, goes on sale in the Korean market this September. The models will arrive in Canada in the second quarter of 2021.

2022 Hyundai Kona
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona
Photos:Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N Line pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Hyundai Previews Revised 2021 Kona and Kona N Line

Hyundai Previews Revised 2021 Kona and Kona N Line

Hyundai has given us a preview of the tweaked 2021 Kona as well as the new N Line variant of the small SUV. The model gets some mid-cycle design tweaks, whic...

Forget 2021, We Won’t See a New Hyundai Tucson Before 2022

Forget 2021, We Won’t See a New Hyundai Tucson Before 2022

The new Hyundai Tucson was expected to be introduced this summer, but now it appears it won’t be quite that soon. The new generation, which was scheduled to ...

Hyundai Shows Bit of its Reworked Santa Fe… Destined for Europe

Hyundai Shows Bit of its Reworked Santa Fe… Destined for ...

Only two years after its debut in its current form, the Hyundai Santa Fe is being been reworked for 2021. In fact, the styling changes for the SUV will accom...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Kia K5 EX
2021 Kia K5 Pricing, Details Announced for Ca...
Article
Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept
Jeep Unveils the Reborn Grand Wagoneer, in Co...
Article
The Los Angeles Auto Show, in 2019
Los Angeles Auto Show Likely to Be Postponed ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 Years Ago… for $75
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pic...
Video
Flying Car Successfully Tested at Toyota R&D Centre in Japan
Flying Car Successfully Teste...
Video
Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like
Here’s What the Next Batmobil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 