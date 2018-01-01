First Images of the 2022 Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line

Hyundai today unveiled the first official images of its revised 2022 Kona and Kona N Line models, after giving us a preview of them recently.

Slowly, the Korean automaker’s range of N Line models is beginning to take shape. The Kona N Line, set to debut here in North America next year, will join the Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line, both scheduled for their maiden voyage for the 2021 model-year.

Hyundai has equipped its Kona N Line with the most powerful engine in the lineup, a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 195 hp. It’s coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can be ordered in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configuration. The same engine currently produces 175 hp in the regular Kona.

The Kona N Line differs from other versions of the model with unique front and rear fairings, as well as side mouldings matching the body colour (they are normally grey). The Kona N Line also features subtle aerodynamic add-ons, unique 18-inch wheels and a dual exhaust system. Inside, buyers will find N logos, contrasting stitching on the seats and metallic pedals.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line, interior

Updates to the Kona lineup in general for the 2022 model year include a redesigned front end with new grille, new daytime running lights and a skid plate. Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch screen, as well as a multimedia display that's the same size.

Buyers will also benefit from a number of electronic driver assist features, including adaptive cruise control with stop/start capability, lane keeping assist, front collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection and blind spot alert, which has the ability to apply partial braking to prevent the driver from changing lanes if an obstacle is present.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona, including the new Kona N Line version, goes on sale in the Korean market this September. The models will arrive in Canada in the second quarter of 2021.