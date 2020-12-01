Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Small Price Corrections, Tweaks for the 2022 Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Canada has released pricing for its 2022 Kona model, and we learn from the announcement that while some trims get price increases, others are cheaper than last year. In the automaker’s announcement is also official pricing for the sporty N Line variant that makes its debut for the 2022 model-year.

Aesthetic changes
The Kona, which debuted for 2018, is reaching the midpoint of its first production cycle. This has been Hyundai’s cue to make some tweaks to add more sportiness to the design, while still keeping the model very recognizable. One note of interest is that the model has gained 40 mm in length. Elsewhere, the 16-inch wheels remain the same, but the 17- and 18-inch wheels get new designs.

There are also changes to the trim range, which gets simplified for 2022. The gas-powered Kona will come in three flavours: Essential, Preferred and N Line. The first two get the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, while the N Line model receives the 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine making 195 hp. A 6-speed automatic transmission is paired with the first two, while the third is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In terms of safety, the offering has been upgraded, as has connectivity, including wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mainly because of these additions, the gasoline-powered Kona is seeing a price jump for 2022. With the base version, we're talking about a $700 increase.

The electric version
The Kona Electric is of course back, and this time the good news is that it will cost less to buy. The reductions vary: $1,300 less for the base version, $2,000 for the Preferred variant and $3,950 for the Ultimate model.

To all the prices that are listed in the table below, you have to add the shipping and preparation fees totaling $1,825. Hyundai Canada says buyers can go and configure the 2022 Kona on its website as of… right now.

...VersionEngineTransmissionMSRP (CAD)
 Essential FWD2.0LIVT$21,999
 Essential AWD2.0LIVT$23,999
 Preferred FWD2.0LIVT$23,999
 Preferred AWD2.0LIVT$25,999
 Preferred AWD+ Sun and Leather package2.0LIVT$28,599
 N Line1.6 T7 DCT$28,099
 N Line + Ultimate package1.6 T7 DCT$33,699

Kona Electric

...VersionBattery capacityRangeTypeMSRP (CAD)
 EV Preferred64 kWhUp to 415 kmEV$43,699
 EV Preferred (two-tone)64 kWhUp to 415 kmEV$44,149
 EV Ultimate64 kWhUp to 415 kmEV$49,199

 

