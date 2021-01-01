Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Infiniti Teases First Interior Image of the 2022 QX60

Infiniti has teased a first image of the interior of the upcoming revised 2022 QX60. The automaker also confirmed we’ll get to see the model in its full glory officially on June 23, when it will get its global reveal.

The image shows… not all that much, save for the centre section of the top of the dashboard, on which we can see a quilted soft surface. So we can say definitively there will be no glare issues with that area. We also know the screen will once again be of the floating variety, atop the dash. Size is hard to determine, but comparing with what’s around it, it doesn’t look like we’re dealing with an oversized screen.

The idea of course is to convey the upscale interior buyers can expect from the three-row crossover, which is the latest model in the Infiniti lineup to get a much-needed update. Between this, the revamped QX50 compact SUV and the all-new QX55, the luxury automaker finally has things to cheer about heading into the 2022 model-year.

Infiniti promises “premium leather-appointments, intuitive technology, and beautiful ambient lighting” for the interior of the 2022 QX60, which is expected to arrive at brand dealerships in North American dealerships in the fall of 2021; interestingly, that is ahead of the global launch, which will follow afterwards.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The 2022 Infiniti QX60
Photo: Infiniti
The 2022 Infiniti QX60

We’ve already had a decent look at the exterior of the model, since Infiniti previewed the model in camouflaged form back in February. The big news at that time is that the next QX60 will get a 9-speed ZF automatic transmission in lieu of the experience-deadening CVT previously used across the Infiniti SUV lineup. The automaker is promising more refined handling and smoother transitions between gears.

As for the rest of the specs, we’ll know all about them – as well as about the rest of the interior – this coming June 23.

