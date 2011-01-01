Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

The Lexus NX was a solid success when it debuted for 2015 and that has continued in the subsequent years; sales have remained very consistent year after year. On the way for 2022, however, is the second generation of the luxury compact SUV. Lexus has now released a first teaser image and confirmed the big reveal will happen next week, on June 11.

The first official look at the new edition reveals a new design at the rear, with lights connected by a light strip, as well as the Lexus letters clearly visible on the tailgate, a fashionable and quite tasteful trend throughout the industry.

Of course, we can expect the overall proportions of the model to remain unchanged, and same for the basic Lexus signature on the front. That said, it’s quite possible Lexus will show some tweaks to that design, as it has remained pretty static in recent years. The changes should be more significant inside, especially considering that the outgoing model’s interior design was showing its age.

For one thing, our fingers are crossed for a new system for accessing the multimedia system instead of the dreaded Lexus touchpad. That idea might have seemed good on paper, but it didn’t hold up in actual use.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

As for the names of the variants, there are likely some changes. The current 300 and 300h models should be renamed the NX 250 and NX 350, designations that have been registered by the company. And this could very well mean changes under the hood. As for the hybrid version, it will certainly be renewed, though we don’t yet know how. Speculation is that the NX 350h will get the 302-hp plug-in-hybrid powertrain now found in the RAV4 Prime.

We'll find out next Friday at 11 p.m., when Lexus will introduce its NX on its website.