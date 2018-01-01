Jeep has rolled out officially – and virtually, for now - the 2022 Grand Wagoneer, which with its grand nameplate, the three-row SUV looks to shake up the big lug segment populated by the likes of the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

Note of course that those two are premium products, but Jeep has been clear that it’s looking to upscale its SUVs to be able to fight on a level playing field with the fancy-pants haulers on the market. The new Grand Wagoneer thus offers a premium driving experience, the company promises.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, front

Outside

The production Grand Wagoneer is pretty much identical to the concept presented late in 2020. This vehicle is long and it’s tall, and it features large, U-shaped windows. All of this means you can expect a very spacious interior with great visibility - but sleek is maybe not the descriptive that comes to mind when appraising the new SUV.

Note that the front grille is not the same as found on the new Wagoneer. Beyond that, the Grand Wagoneers features a black roof for a distinctive look and sits on either 20- or 22-inch wheels.

Aside from those elements, however, the design of the two new Wagoneers is fairly similar, and more than that they’re roughly the same size overall (123-inch wheelbase, 214.7-inch length). Jeep plans to introduce long-wheelbase versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer at some point, but details are few at this point.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, three-quarters rear

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, interior

Inside

From the images the interior of the model is resolutely upscale, indeed. Jeep says the Grand Wagoneer offers the finest cabin in the industry, which is quite a claim and one we hope to verify in short order.

The Grand Wagoneer certainly looks good on first introduction. The dashboard looks inviting and premium leather (Nappa or Palermo, depending) covers the seating and numerous other surfaces. We note as well the contrast stitching on the upholstery, a metal gear selector, wood elements and aluminum vent surrounds - all nice touches.

Premium also means heated and ventilated seats in both the first and second rows; the front row seats are 24-way power-adjustable. Jeep has even placed an illuminated Grand Wagoneer placard on the sides of the front seats' lower cushions. Also featuring are 4-zone climate control, adjustable pedals and a two-spoke steering wheel.

The new Grand Wagoneer is of course designed to be grand in more than one sense of the word. It’s also big inside. Jeep says both the Wagoneer and its grand sibling offer best-in-class headroom and legroom in the back two rows, as well as the most generous cargo space behind the third row.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, three rows

Not surprisingly, the Grand Wagoner is pretty state-of-the-art tech-wise. You want screens? You can have up to seven of them here, starting with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12-inch central touchscreen. On the latter is accessed Stellantis’ Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which integrated wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Then, the climate controls are housed on a separate 10.3-inch screen. You can keep going by opting in a 10.3-inch passenger-side display, as well as three other screens for those sitting behind: two 10.1-inch units for entertainment and another 10.3-inch climate-control screen.

Also optional is a full-colour 10-inch head-up display.

Count on also parking sensors and night vision, and an optional premium McIntosh audio system with 19 or 23 speakers, your choice. Active Driving Assist (adaptive cruise control with lane centering) is included with the Grand Wagoneer, but not – yet anyways - the Hands-Free Driving Assist system, expected some time later after launch.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, hatch

The powertrain

The Grand Wagoneer comes with a 6.4L V8 engine making 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque (the Wagoneer makes do with a 5.7L Hemi unit) in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the Wagoneer’s engine, the V8 is not boosted by an eTorque mild-hybrid system. Jeep says the SUV should be able to do the 0-60 mph in 6 seconds.

Like the Escalade and Navigator, the Grand Wagoneer is constructed body-on-frame, meaning the chassis is separate from the passenger compartment. To maximize strength and reduce weight, different grades of steel were used. The SUV is equipped with an independent rear suspension to enhance ride smoothness, and those wanting to tow things should note the presence of an integrated Class 4 hitch (maximum towing capacity is 9,850 lb, or 4468 kg.

The Grand Wagoneer is a people hauler more than an all-terrain adventurer, but it’s not without some tools for weekend enthusiasts. A Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system is standard, and that includes a 2-speed transfer case and low-range gearing. Plus there’s the Quadra-Lift air suspension, which helps provide 10 inches of ground clearance and the ability to drive through up to two feet of water.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, front grille

Deliveries of the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer should start during the second half of the year. The versions offered will be the Series I, Series II, Series III, and Obsidian, and pricing ranges from $100,995 to $120,995. This is pretty heady pricing territory for Jeep, but as we mentioned Jeep has ambitions for its SUV lineup. Here’s how Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO, put it:

“(Wagoneer will be) a distinct and very unique brand within the Jeep brand… and cover the large utility vehicle market from the heart of the segment to premium.” - Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO