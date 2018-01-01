Jeep today revealed the models that will henceforth carry an iconic nameplate, revived to help the automaker attack the higher stratospheres of the SUV segments. Meet the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, littler sibling to the Grand Wagoneer, also unveiled officially today and detailed here.

Jeep’s plan with both of the new models is to move into the top end of the segments each will compete in, by offering a more-premium in-cabin experience than Jeep owners are used to.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, front

Outside

The V8-powered Wagoneer features three rows like the Grand model, and in fact the two are identical in terms of wheelbase and length (123-inch and 214.7-inch, respectively). In keeping with its name’s tradition, the SUV is anything but coupe-like standing tall and imposing on the road, with interior space prioritized over petty aerodynamic concerns. To that end U-shaped windows all around should provide occupants with great visibility.

In subtle ways, the Wagoneer's styling is distinct from that of the Grand Wagoneer. For clarity’s sake, its name is displayed across the hood's leading edge, instead of integrated in the grille like on its sibling. There are various different exterior elements and accents, and you won’t find special tinted windows unlike on the Grand model. The retro-inspired two-spoke steering wheel gets the Wagoneer name (and not Jeep). Jeep’s reason for that is that the Wagoneer name is being pushed as a premium sub-brand of the brand.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, interior

Inside

The SUV's interior, which houses up to eight occupants, is explicitly upscale, decked with premium materials, attractive accents and, as mentioned, space galore to keep occupants comfortable (Jeep is pitching best-in-class head- and legroom in the second and third rows). The standard upholstery is Nappa leather.

Where in the Grand Wagoneer the front-row seats are 24-way power adjustable, here it’s 12 ways to make your seat just right. Instead of 4-zone climate control, it’s 3. Just how premium the SUV’s interior is will become clear when we can actually drive the thing, but it’s evident the Grand Wagoneer sits a clear distance above it in this regard.

Jeep is also promising segment-leading cargo space behind the last row of seats, as well as the lowest lift-over height for easy loading of luggage, etc. Road trips should be effortless with the Wagoneer.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, driver data screen

The 2022 Wagoneer comes with a standard 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.1-inch multimedia screen on the central console; on there you access the company’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system, included standard and offering support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and capable of over-the-air software updates. Optional is a premium McIntosh sound system with 19 speakers (on Wagoneer Series III models; more on the versions in a moment).

As expected, there’s a ton of safety and drive-assist tech, notably automatic parking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as the Active Driving Assist, essentially adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability and lane centering. A 360-degree camera system is available.

Later on the model will also be offered with Hands-Free Active Driving Assist, Stellantis’ retort to GM's Super Cruise system.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, three-quarters rear

The Wagoneer is built on fully boxed frame, and Jeep’s engineers have incorporated steel of different types for greater strength. The Wagoneer has an independent rear suspension instead of a live axle, different hard points up front and even a low, flat section at the rear, the result of which is maximized interior space. A Class 4 hitch is included, integrated into the aft section of this SUV's frame. It allows for towing up to 10,000 lb, or 4,536 kg.

Take note that Jeep intends to produce an extended-length version of the Wagoneer a little further down the road.

The powertrain

The 2022 Wagoneer gets a 5.7L Hemi engine boosted by a eTorque mild-hybrid system; together they generate 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque working with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The value of the eTorque, Jeep says, is also in the way it ensures smoother engine stop-starts, longer fuel shut-off and improved shift quality and enhanced performance. Again, we’ll know more when we drive it.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, from above

For the Canadian market, the Wagoneer comes with either Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, or Quadra-Drive II configurations. The first is fully automatic, but with the second you get a 2-speed transfer case and low-range gearing. There’s also a thing called Selec-Terrain, included standard with Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II, that offers five drove modes: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow and Sand/Mud. For now, though, neither the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer is trail-rated. Still, the smaller SUV does offer up to 10 inches of ground clearance and can drive through 24 inches of water.

About those versions: there are three in all, called Series I, Series II, and Series III, and the first one won’t be available initially. Pricing starts at $69,995 and ranges up to $85,995. Clearly, this is aimed at consumers with means, again as part of Jeep’s plan to reach higher up the ladder in the SUV segments.

Jeep expects to start deliveries of the new 2022 Wagoneer later on this year. That timeline will surely be narrowed down in the coming weeks of months, so stay tuned.