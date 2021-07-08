Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Ram 1500 Gets New BackCountry Version for 2022

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Last week, as part of its EV Day extravaganza of announcements, Stellantis announced that its Ram division would offer a first electric pickup truck in 2024. The 1500 BEV is of course the company's riposte to the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer, Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning, among others.

But 2024 is some ways off. In the (much) more immediate, Ram is expanding its current lineup with the new 1500 BackCountry, coming for the 2022 model-year.

Scheduled for its big unveiling at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, the BackCountry version is based on the 1500 Big Horn edition, but benefits from additional equipment that improves its off-road capabilities to meet the needs of that base of customers.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, three-quarters rear
Photo: Ram
2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, three-quarters rear

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry is equipped standard with 18-inch black wheels and a two-tone paint scheme that combines grey and black.

Other aesthetic changes defining the variant include the use of black on the exhaust tips, headlight surrounds, mirrors and running boards. The grille and tonneau cover, both of which match the body color, give the model a rugged look.

To actually improve the 1500’s off-road capabilities, the BackCountry Edition comes standard with the 4x4 Off-Road Package that includes tow hooks, front suspension skid plates, transfer case, electronic locking rear axle, off-road tuned shocks, hill descent control and off-road tires. Also included standard is the Bed Utility Group, which offers adjustable tie-down hooks, a bed extender (only available with the RamBox option), a removable step, bed lighting and a specially treated bed liner.

2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, badging
Photo: Ram
2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, badging
2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, seats
Photo: Ram
2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, seats

Inside, the BackCountry features a black environment and a 7-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system. A BackCountry logo rests on the dashboard just so everyone understands they’re not in a regular Ram 1500. All-weather Mopar mats are also standard.

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry can be ordered in 4x4 crew cab and 4x4 crew cab configurations, with either a 5.7L V8 engine or that unit’s eTorque (mild hybrid) version.

Sales of the 2022 Ram 1500 begin in the third quarter of 2021. Pricing for this version is set at $63,330, plus $1,995 for freight and preparation.

2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, profile
Photo: Ram
2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, profile

You May Also Like

RAM to offer a 1500 North edition… south of the border

RAM to offer a 1500 North edition… south of the border

FCA’s RAM division will offer a 1500 North Edition, which will be specially equipped with heated seats and steering wheel, remote starter, snow tires, block ...

Ram Truck Editions Launched in Time for the Fall Harvest

Ram Truck Editions Launched in Time for the Fall Harvest

Farmers and growers from coast to coast will want to take a close look at the just-launched Ram Harvest Edition trucks, decked out in the colours of Case and...

Detroit 2017: The Ram 1500 Rebel Black Edition to be Unveiled

Detroit 2017: The Ram 1500 Rebel Black Edition to be Unve...

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit will host the premiere of the Ram 1500 Rebel Black Edition next week, with the truck to be made availab...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman; Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland; Jon Brawn, treasurer of the New Brunswick Automobile Dealers’ Association; and Keith Cronkhite, president and CEO of NB Power.
New Brunswick Now Offers an Electric Vehicle ...
Article
Mike Neal's 2008 Toyota Tacoma
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Mi...
Article
2022 Lexus NX
2022 Lexus NX: 10 Things Worth Knowing
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
Successful Test for a Flying Car in Slovakia
Successful Test for a Flying ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 