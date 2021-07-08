Ram 1500 Gets New BackCountry Version for 2022

Last week, as part of its EV Day extravaganza of announcements, Stellantis announced that its Ram division would offer a first electric pickup truck in 2024. The 1500 BEV is of course the company's riposte to the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer, Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning, among others.

But 2024 is some ways off. In the (much) more immediate, Ram is expanding its current lineup with the new 1500 BackCountry, coming for the 2022 model-year.

Scheduled for its big unveiling at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, the BackCountry version is based on the 1500 Big Horn edition, but benefits from additional equipment that improves its off-road capabilities to meet the needs of that base of customers.

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, three-quarters rear

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry is equipped standard with 18-inch black wheels and a two-tone paint scheme that combines grey and black.

Other aesthetic changes defining the variant include the use of black on the exhaust tips, headlight surrounds, mirrors and running boards. The grille and tonneau cover, both of which match the body color, give the model a rugged look.

To actually improve the 1500’s off-road capabilities, the BackCountry Edition comes standard with the 4x4 Off-Road Package that includes tow hooks, front suspension skid plates, transfer case, electronic locking rear axle, off-road tuned shocks, hill descent control and off-road tires. Also included standard is the Bed Utility Group, which offers adjustable tie-down hooks, a bed extender (only available with the RamBox option), a removable step, bed lighting and a specially treated bed liner.

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, badging

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, seats

Inside, the BackCountry features a black environment and a 7-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system. A BackCountry logo rests on the dashboard just so everyone understands they’re not in a regular Ram 1500. All-weather Mopar mats are also standard.

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry can be ordered in 4x4 crew cab and 4x4 crew cab configurations, with either a 5.7L V8 engine or that unit’s eTorque (mild hybrid) version.

Sales of the 2022 Ram 1500 begin in the third quarter of 2021. Pricing for this version is set at $63,330, plus $1,995 for freight and preparation.