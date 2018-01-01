Subaru has introduced a new variant that will join its Ascent lineup for 2022 as part of a mild mid-generation update for the SUV. Meet the Ascent Onyx.

The idea behind the Onyx is straightforward enough: give the mid-sized three-row SUV dark colours, accents and tones inside and out for a sophisticated, lightly meaner demeanour. The 20-inch alloy wheels are black, as are the exterior side mirrors, front grille and assorted other exterior components.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, profile

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, interior

Inside gets black accents as well, in addition to new seat covering called StarTex, the material of which is water-repellant and designed to be easier to clean.

As its hits the midway point of its current (and first) generation, the Ascent gets only mild changes besides that new Onyx trim. What that means is that shoppers won’t find an Ascent Wilderness edition when visiting their Subaru dealer.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, three-quarters rear

The model retains the current engine, a flat-4 2.4L unit that delivers 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, wedded to a CVT (continuously variable transmission) that is calibrated to mimic the shifting of an 8-speed automatic. Official fuel consumption ratings for the model with powertrain are 10.4L/100 km combined. The SUV has a towing capacity of 5,000 lb.

The 2022 Subaru Ascent with its new Onyx edition will be arriving at dealerships at some point this summer, and we expect pricing to be announced as that point approaches. Take note however that U.S. pricing is remaining unchanged for the next model-year across the range, except for course for the new Onyx.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, front

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, second row of seats

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, seat

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, door

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx, wheel