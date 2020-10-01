Subaru unveils new 2022 BRZ

The second-generation 2022 Subaru BRZ is presented online.

We had a preview last week, and now the full model has been revealed as Subaru finally presented the new second-generation 2022 BRZ sports car.

Before getting into the weeds of the details presented today, a first precision regarding the mechanics: While all the rumours were pointing to the model getting the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine found in other Subaru products, the next BRZ will run on a 2.4L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder. This unit will generate 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque - still an increase of 23 hp and 28 lb-ft of torque compared to the current 2.4L 4-cylinder engine.

On the other hand, that's less than the 260 hp possible from the turbo engine most had predicted.

The good news is that the chosen engine can sing at up to 7,500 RPM, which promises to be interesting. What will be just as interesting is that it will still send its power to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. The model will also benefit from a limited-slip rear differential. A 6-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters will also be available.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru BRZ, three-quarters rear

As for proportions, it's practically a copy-paste of the outgoing model. The new BRZ is a little over an inch longer and half an inch lower than the old one. The wheelbase, meanwhile has gained... two-tenths of an inch. This is pretty understandable given that engineers were working to improve a weight balance that was already close to perfection.

Styling-wise, the new headlights rise a little higher, the front end is more compact, and the rear end is reminiscent of the Nissan Z at fender height. The front grille has been lowered and that new side openings behind the front wheels send air from underneath the car to the more pronounced side skirts for additional support. There are subtle changes, for sure, but ones that could produce improvements on the road. In back, the design is unique to the company.

Small spoilers on the rear wheel arches also make grip easier, as does the integration of the rear spoiler. The base Premium model is equipped with 17-inch wheels, while the Limited version is equipped with an 18-inch wheel set.

Note that, for now, the model shown is displayed with U.S. specifications; we'll have to see if there are differences in the versions offered in Canada.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru BRZ, interior

Inside

Subaru has also redesigned the interior of its BRZ, which features digital gauges on a seven-inch screen that can be customized to show features such as a water temperature gauge and a gizmo that calculates G-forces. The current model's standard 6.2-inch multimedia display gives way to a larger 8-inch screen, and it will provide access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications as standard equipment. The bucket seats have retained their red stitching, by the way.

The 2022 Subaru BRZ will be available in Premium or Limited trim when it debuts in the fall of 2021, with pricing to be announced later. For Canadian consumers, this late start means that it will likely be spring of 2022 before we have occasion to test drive the 2022 BRZ - unless Subaru fits it with winter tires when it arrives in a year's time.

And, of course, we'll have to see what happens from Toyota's side now, because of course the BRZ was designed in collaboration with the Japanese automaker, which has promised a new version of its 86.