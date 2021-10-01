Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Here’s the Canadian Pricing for the Tweaked 2022 Subaru Forester

The 2022 model-year will be the fourth on the market for the current Subaru Forester and for the occasion, it gets some cosmetic tweaks, mainly to bumpers, headlights and front grille. The bigger news, though, is the addition of the new Wilderness variant.

Wilderness
The Forester is the second Subaru model to get this Wilderness edition, after the Outback. The goal here is simple: offer a little more off-road capability, in a package that invites drivers to go off the beaten path.  

Mechanically, the model benefits from the same engine as all the other Foresters, a 2.5L direct-injection 4-cylinder delivering 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). However, the CVT's ratios and gearing have been modified to offer more capabilities, including the ability to tow up to 1,360 kg. This was limited to 680 kg before with the regular model.

Other distinctive features include higher ground clearance, a suspension designed for off-road driving, Yokohama Geolandar off-road tires, an aluminum block and additional skid plates. For the exterior, the Wilderness gets roof rails offering more load capacity, specific bumpers, distinct logos and an overall look that aims to draw the attention of weekend warriors. The interior also features easier-to-clean materials, from the carpets to the fabric seat covers.

The Wilderness model in the 2022 Forester lineup is going for $38,995.

2022 Subaru Forester Touring, profile
Photo: Subaru
The rest of the lineup
Buyers enter the offering with the base model, priced at $29,495. For this, you get the basics with heated front seats, as well as compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps.

Upgrade to the Convenience model and the bill jumps to $33,095. Of course, the equipment gets richer, as it does with every variant jump. Next up is the Touring model at $34,895, the Sport version at $36,295, the Wilderness, the Limited at $39,295, and the Premier variant at $40,595.

...VersionPrice
 FORESTER$29,495
 CONVENIENCE$33,095
 TOURING$34,895
 SPORT$36,295
 WILDERNESS$38,995
 LIMITED$39,295
 PREMIER$40,595

 

2022 Subaru Forester Touring, three-quarters front
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester Touring, three-quarters rear
Photo: Subaru
Photos:Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness pictures
