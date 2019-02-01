One of Canada’s most popular models gets some design and equipment updates from Toyota for the 2022 model-year, which happens to represent the SUV’s 25th year on the North America. Equally notable, however, is the addition of a new trim to the RAV4 lineup, in the form of the SE Hybrid variant. This new grade represents a more-affordable hybridized RAV4 option for buyers who find the XSE Hybrid a little too pricy for their taste or budget.

As for the visual changes, you can find them both outside and in the new RAV4. In the first case, the 2022 edition features new wheel colours for the LE Hybrid, XLE, XLE Hybrid and Trail variants, and the wheels have been redesigned for the XLE Hybrid, Limited Hybrid and XSE Hybrid versions. XLE grades and above get updated headlamps, both for style and for capability improvement. New LED foglamps are introduced for Limited, Trail and TRD Off Road trims.

As for exterior colours, the SE Hybrid, XSE and TRD Off Road trims get a new option called Cavalry Blue, which comes with a black roof.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota RAV4, profile

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota RAV4, interior

For the interior, updates include a locking glove box and LED interior lamps for all versions; illuminated interior switches for XLE and above; an 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat for the Limited edition; and vertical lights (first seen in 2021 on the RAV4 Prime) for the XSE Hybrid.

SE Hybrid

The new member of the family comes with mono-tone paint, fabric trimmed seats and a 7-inch touchscreen attached to 6 speakers. In Canada, the SE Hybrid offers standard heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers with a de-icer function.

Toyota promises more details, notably regarding pricing for the 2022 RAV4, in mid-December. We expect the model to arrive at dealerships shortly thereafter.