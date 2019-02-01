Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Toyota Gives RAV4 Minor Design Tweaks, New SE Hybrid Grade for 2022

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

One of Canada’s most popular models gets some design and equipment updates from Toyota for the 2022 model-year, which happens to represent the SUV’s 25th year on the North America. Equally notable, however, is the addition of a new trim to the RAV4 lineup, in the form of the SE Hybrid variant. This new grade represents a more-affordable hybridized RAV4 option for buyers who find the XSE Hybrid a little too pricy for their taste or budget.

As for the visual changes, you can find them both outside and in the new RAV4. In the first case, the 2022 edition features new wheel colours for the LE Hybrid, XLE, XLE Hybrid and Trail variants, and the wheels have been redesigned for the XLE Hybrid, Limited Hybrid and XSE Hybrid versions. XLE grades and above get updated headlamps, both for style and for capability improvement. New LED foglamps are introduced for Limited, Trail and TRD Off Road trims.

As for exterior colours, the SE Hybrid, XSE and TRD Off Road trims get a new option called Cavalry Blue, which comes with a black roof.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Toyota RAV4, profile
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota RAV4, profile
2022 Toyota RAV4, interior
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota RAV4, interior

For the interior, updates include a locking glove box and LED interior lamps for all versions; illuminated interior switches for XLE and above; an 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat for the Limited edition; and vertical lights (first seen in 2021 on the RAV4 Prime) for the XSE Hybrid.

SE Hybrid
The new member of the family comes with mono-tone paint, fabric trimmed seats and a 7-inch touchscreen attached to 6 speakers. In Canada, the SE Hybrid offers standard heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers with a de-icer function.

Toyota promises more details, notably regarding pricing for the 2022 RAV4, in mid-December. We expect the model to arrive at dealerships shortly thereafter.

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid, in Cavalry Blue
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid, in Cavalry Blue
Photos:Toyota
2022 Toyota RAV4 pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Review: What Do You Get the SUV That Has Everything?

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Review: What Do You Get the SUV Th...

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime takes the many qualities of the popular compact SUV and adds a welcome helping of fantastic fuel economy. Here’s our review.

Fuel Tanks of Some 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Can’t Be Fully Filled

Fuel Tanks of Some 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Can’t Be Full...

Complaints it has received from owners have led Toyota to look into a potential design issue with the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid that could prevent owners from ...

Toyota Confirms RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid to Debut at LA Show

Toyota Confirms RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid to Debut at LA Show

Toyota has announced it will present the premiere of the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid version at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show in November. No details are...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Tesla Model S
Tesla Is Outselling Mercedes-Benz in the U.S....
Article
Acura Integra Prototype
Acura Shows off Styling of its 2023 Integra, ...
Article
The 2020 Montreal Auto Show
There Will Be a Montreal Auto Show Next Janua...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 