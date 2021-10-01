Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, profile

Toyota is adding another variant to its most popular model, the RAV4. The new addition coming for the 2023 model-year will be pairable only with the SUV’s hybrid variant – mainly because the regular non-hybrid models already have a more adventurous version.

Thus 2023 will marks the debut of the Woodland edition, which principally gets some cosmetic tweaks that give it a more devil-may-care look. But there’s meat there as well, because like the regular RAV4’s more rough-and-tumble editions, the Woodland gets tires that can take more of a beating (Falken WILDPEAK AT) and a suspension with different TRD settings for springs, shocks and bumpers. Larger roof rails, bronze accented wheels, black logos and exhaust tips, as well as mudguards, complete the presentation.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, carpeting

Inside, all-weather rubber mats come standard with Woodland badging. There’s also a 120-volt power outlet in the cargo area. The model is available in black, but can also be dressed in blue or white.

One thing to watch for is if the fuel-consumption rating of this hybrid version will be any different, if only because of the tires. The RAV4 hybrid currently averages 6.0L/100 km.

Aside from the new variant, there are a few tweaks being made to the model for 2023. For example, all RAV4s come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, while a 7-inch digital panel instrument cluster sits in front of the driver. The size of these units can be increased to 10.5 and 12.3 inches, respectively, through the options list. On the central screen is Toyota's new, more-comprehensive and user-friendly multimedia interface.

Pricing for the 2023 Toyota RAV4 will be announced later, and it won't be until later this year that we’ll see Woodlands at dealerships.

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, three-quarters rear

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, moteur

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, electrical outlet in cargo area

Photo: Toyota 2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, wheel

Photo: Toyota Toyota RAV4 hybride Woodland 2023, écusson Woodland