Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Welcomes a New Woodland Off-Road Edition for 2023

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, profile
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, profile

Toyota is adding another variant to its most popular model, the RAV4. The new addition coming for the 2023 model-year will be pairable only with the SUV’s hybrid variant – mainly because the regular non-hybrid models already have a more adventurous version.

Thus 2023 will marks the debut of the Woodland edition, which principally gets some cosmetic tweaks that give it a more devil-may-care look. But there’s meat there as well, because like the regular RAV4’s more rough-and-tumble editions, the Woodland gets tires that can take more of a beating (Falken WILDPEAK AT) and a suspension with different TRD settings for springs, shocks and bumpers. Larger roof rails, bronze accented wheels, black logos and exhaust tips, as well as mudguards, complete the presentation.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, carpeting
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, carpeting

Inside, all-weather rubber mats come standard with Woodland badging. There’s also a 120-volt power outlet in the cargo area. The model is available in black, but can also be dressed in blue or white.

One thing to watch for is if the fuel-consumption rating of this hybrid version will be any different, if only because of the tires. The RAV4 hybrid currently averages 6.0L/100 km.

Aside from the new variant, there are a few tweaks being made to the model for 2023. For example, all RAV4s come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, while a 7-inch digital panel instrument cluster sits in front of the driver. The size of these units can be increased to 10.5 and 12.3 inches, respectively, through the options list. On the central screen is Toyota's new, more-comprehensive and user-friendly multimedia interface.

Pricing for the 2023 Toyota RAV4 will be announced later, and it won't be until later this year that we’ll see Woodlands at dealerships.

2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, three-quarters rear
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, three-quarters rear
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, moteur
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, moteur
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, electrical outlet in cargo area
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, electrical outlet in cargo area
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, wheel
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota RAV4 hybrid Woodland Edition, wheel
Toyota RAV4 hybride Woodland 2023, écusson Woodland
Photo: Toyota
Toyota RAV4 hybride Woodland 2023, écusson Woodland
Toyota RAV4 hybride Woodland 2023, écusson
Photo: Toyota
Toyota RAV4 hybride Woodland 2023, écusson

You May Also Like

A Corolla Cross hybrid and a Corolla hybrid AWD from Toyota in 2023

A Corolla Cross hybrid and a Corolla hybrid AWD from Toyo...

Toyota spent a couple of days rapid-firing a series of announcements regarding its 2023 North American lineup, with the arrival of a Corolla Cross hybrid and...

Toyota Gives RAV4 Minor Design Tweaks, New SE Hybrid Grade for 2022

Toyota Gives RAV4 Minor Design Tweaks, New SE Hybrid Grad...

Toyota is giving its uber-popular RAV4 SUV a few design and equipment updates and, more significantly, a new hybrid trim for the 2022 model-year. Here are th...

Mitsubishi Debuts Next-Gen Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Debuts Next-Gen Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi has given its next-gen Outlander PHEV SUV a global premiere presentation, though it won’t make the North American market before next summer. Which...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE
A Corolla Cross hybrid and a Corolla hybrid A...
Article
Cruise Origin
Patent Shows GM Is Working On a Solution to E...
Article
2023 Lexus RX
Lexus Introduces the Next-Generation 2023 RX
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 