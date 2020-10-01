Volkswagen has unveiled the all-new 2022 Taos SUV, which will slot under the Tiguan in the German automaker’s lineup. The company says the compact SUV is the “second proof point” of its doubling-up SUV strategy following the launch of Atlas Cross Sport earlier this year.

“Taos is our fifth new addition to the Volkswagen SUV family in just four years, and we’re thrilled to keep finding new ways to meet the needs of American families. Taos will bookend our compact SUV offering, giving buyers all the style, technology, and drivability that Volkswagen is known for at an even more affordable price.” - Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, profile

The Volkswagen Taos’ exterior leads with a sculpted hood and LED light signature reminiscent of the Atlas Cross Sport. Top trims feature LED headlights with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and an illuminated light line stretching outward from the logo, as on the recently unveiled ID.4 electric SUV.

The distinctive side profile features a strong character line not dissimilar to the one on the Tiguan, while the more squared-off wheel arches give a nod to the Atlas. Eight colours are offered for four different wheel designs. 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are standard, with two 18-inch wheels (machined or black finish) and 19-inch wheels available. A panoramic sunroof is optional.

Size-wise, Taos sits below the Tiguan, which sits at the top of the compact SUV space.

Inside, the Taos features a modern design. The cockpit’s lines are horizontally focused, with the dash design separating the central touchscreen from the climate controls. Two-tone seats are standard—whether in the base cloth or optional leatherette and leather seating surfaces—and include a French Roast and black combination for top-of-the-line models.

Standard comfort and convenience features include automatic headlights and push-button start; KESSY® keyless access is available, along with an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a heated leatherette steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated side mirrors and heated washer nozzles.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, interior

The Taos is, not surprisingly, going to feature the latest connectivity and infotainment technology. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit configurable instrument cluster comes standard, for one. The MIB3 infotainment system with wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices is available from mid-level trims and is paired with an 8-inch touchscreen with voice control and available navigation. Top trims add 10-colour ambient lighting and a premium BeatsAudio sound system with 8 speakers.

The IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technology is available on every Taos model, featuring forward collision warning with autonomous braking (front assist), active blind spot monitor, lane keeping system (lane assist), adaptive cruise control with a stop and go feature, travel assist and emergency assist. high beam control (light assist), the adaptive front-lighting system (afs), and park distance control are also available.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, front

The 2022 VW Taos is powered by a 1.5L version of the EA211 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that currently powers the Jetta sedan. Making 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, the new engine offers a number of high-tech features designed to help produce outstanding fuel economy. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission in the front-wheel-drive model, while models with 4Motion all-wheel drive get a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In the U.S., there will be three trim levels: S, SE, and SEL; we await confirmation on whether the Canadian offering will differ. The Taos will be produced for the North American market at Volkswagen’s Puebla, Mexico factory.

More details and pricing will be announced ahead of the launch in the summer of 2021.