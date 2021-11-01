Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Acura Integra Gets $34,350 Starting Price in Canada, Will Debut in June

2023 Acura Integra, from above
Photo: Acura
Acura has confirmed the reborn Integra sedan will arrive at Canadian dealerships in early June, and when it does it will carry a starting sticker price of $34,350. That’s without counting the $2,375 in freight etc. that apply to all versions.

As for those versions, the base model is accompanied in the offering by the Integra A-Spec and, at the top of the heap, the Integra Elite A-Spec with either CVT or a manual transmission.

All versions of the front-wheel-drive 5-door liftback (there’s no available AWD) come with a sport-tuned suspension, as well as the 1.5L VTEC turbocharged engine good for 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque, combined with either a 6-speed manual or CVT transmission (with paddle shifters).

Also included is an Integrated Dynamics System featuring Sport, Comfort, Normal drive modes and a 10.2-inch digital Acura Precision Cockpit instrument cluster, as well as a power moonroof and heated front seats.

2023 Acura Integra, interior
Photo: Acura
Standard advanced safety in all trims includes driver and passenger airbags designed to control head rotation in a crash, rear seat airbags and a new single-camera AcuraWatch system with enhanced traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition. Count on blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert as well, and keyless remote engine start (except with the manual transmission).

Here are the details of what each trim above the base model delivers:

Integra A-Spec ($37,050)

- A-Spec sport appearance package (includes a gloss-black window surrounds and front and rear fascia trim, sporty lip spoiler, A-Spec badges on front fenders and tailgate, and Shark Gray 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in larger 235/40R18 all-season performance tires)
- LED fog lights
- Like in the base model, a 7-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and an 8-speaker premium audio system
- Like in the base model, 8-way power-adjust driver’s seat and synthetic leather trimmed seats

2023 Acura Integra, A-Spec badging on steering wheel
Photo: Acura
Integra Elite A-Spec ($42,550)

- Adaptive Damper System
- Customizable Individual mode for the drive mode system
- Head-up display with user-selectable content
- 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Qi-compatible wireless charging and 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D audio
- LED exterior puddle lamps
- Front and rear proximity sensors
- Interior LED ambient lighting
- Wireless charging pad
- Heated rear seats
- 12-way power-adjust driver’s seat w/2-position memory, 4-way power-adjust front passenger seat, and synthetic leather trimmed seats with synthetic suede inserts

Integra Elite A-Spec w/ manual transmission ($42,550)

- 6-speed manual transmission

2023 Acura Integra, rear
Photo: Acura
