It's been quite some time since we've seen a new model from Acura, which only makes the arrival of the reborn Integra this year that much more of a big deal for the automaker - this even if fans have been disappointed about some of the announced features so far.

Official launch date is now just weeks away, and today Acura announced that production of the 2023 Integra is now officially underway at the company’s U.S. plant in Marysville, Ohio.

Photo: Acura Production of the 2023 Integra, img. 1

The Integra is built on the same assembly line that puts together the TLX sedan. The Honda Accord is also assembled inside the same facility. And today marks the first time a car bearing the Integra name is built in the United States, because in its previous life, the model was assembled in Japan. The Integra becomes the fifth car in the Acura lineup to be produced in Ohio.

The 2023 Acura Integra is equipped with the Honda Civic Si's 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. That unit promises 200 hp, but we suspect it will be more powerful here. The base model is being offered in Canada for $34,350, and buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The A-Spec ($37,050) and Elite A-Spec ($42,550) variants make up the rest of the offering. The model is expected to hit dealerships in June.