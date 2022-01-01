Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Production of the 2023 Acura Integra Has Begun

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It's been quite some time since we've seen a new model from Acura, which only makes the arrival of the reborn Integra this year that much more of a big deal for the automaker - this even if fans have been disappointed about some of the announced features so far.

Official launch date is now just weeks away, and today Acura announced that production of the 2023 Integra is now officially underway at the company’s U.S. plant in Marysville, Ohio.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Production of the 2023 Integra, img. 1
Photo: Acura
Production of the 2023 Integra, img. 1

The Integra is built on the same assembly line that puts together the TLX sedan. The Honda Accord is also assembled inside the same facility. And today marks the first time a car bearing the Integra name is built in the United States, because in its previous life, the model was assembled in Japan. The Integra becomes the fifth car in the Acura lineup to be produced in Ohio.

The 2023 Acura Integra is equipped with the Honda Civic Si's 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. That unit promises 200 hp, but we suspect it will be more powerful here. The base model is being offered in Canada for $34,350, and buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The A-Spec ($37,050) and Elite A-Spec ($42,550) variants make up the rest of the offering. The model is expected to hit dealerships in June.

Production of the 2023 Integra, img. 2
Photo: Acura
Production of the 2023 Integra, img. 2

You May Also Like

Acura Integra Gets $34,350 Starting Price in Canada, Will Debut in June

Acura Integra Gets $34,350 Starting Price in Canada, Will...

Acura has announced pricing in Canada for the reborn 2023 Integra, and confirmed the 5-door liftback will be at dealers in early June. Buyers will pay $34,35...

Acura Will Take Reservations on 2023 Integra Starting in March

Acura Will Take Reservations on 2023 Integra Starting in ...

Acura will take reservations for its reborn Acura car starting March 10, this even though there’s still much we don’t know about it. At least, that’s the sto...

Images of the 2023 Acura Integra’s Interior Surface Online

Images of the 2023 Acura Integra’s Interior Surface Online

Unofficial images of the reborn 2023 Acura Integra's interior have surfaced online, and they reveal an approach that’s both different from and quite similar ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The new Nissan Z
Nissan Sees Electric Futures for the Z and GT-R
Article
The Nissan Leaf NISMO RC
Nissan Plans to Produce NISMO Versions of its...
Article
2023 Honda Civic Type R
Honda Will Show the 2023 Civic Type R on July 1
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 