A 2023 Dodge Challenger Decked in 14 Colours

Photo: Dodge 2023 Dodge Challenger, colour choices, fig. 1

• For 2023, Dodge is paying homage to the past with the availability of a wrap showing the 14 colours offered in 2023.

• In 1970, Plymouth advertised a Barracuda decorated with the 25 colours offered at the time.

• The films can be ordered and installed on all Challengers produced since 2008, including the Widebody models.

In 1970, Plymouth wanted to show the 25 colours that were offered with its Barracuda model, and had the idea of making an ad showing a car decorated with 25 stripes representing the colours available with the model. That quickly became known as the Paint Chip Car.

Now Dodge is taking direct inspiration from that bit of marketing genius by Plymouth 52 years ago. This past August, it showed off a Challenger wrapped in the 14 colours offered with the model for 2023.

The reaction from fans was very strong and so Dodge is going to offer, for a limited time, a wrap featuring the 14 colours available for the 2023 Challenger. What’s more, the wrap will be available for all models produced since 2008, the year of the Challenger's comeback. That includes the Widebody versions.

Photo: Dodge 2023 Dodge Challenger, colour choices, fig. 2

And what are the 14 colours? Their original names are as follows: Plum Crazy, Frostbite, B5 Blue, Sublime, F8 Green, Go Mango, Sinamon Stick, Octane Red, TorRed, Triple Nickel, Destroyer Grey, Granite, Pitch Black and White Knuckle.

Those interested can visit the Dodge Garage website (www.dodgegarage.com) to sign up to buy a wrap. The wrap is produced by CG Detroit and costs $3,700 USD, before installation. Dodge says the wrap “requires professional installation” by a 3M-certified installer.

Of course, we know that the Challenger will be in its final year in 2023. The model has outlived its usefulness, that's a given, but it's clear that Dodge won't let its coupe go without a celebration.