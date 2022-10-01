Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A 2023 Dodge Challenger Decked in 14 Colours

2023 Dodge Challenger, colour choices, fig. 1
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Challenger, colour choices, fig. 1

•    For 2023, Dodge is paying homage to the past with the availability of a wrap showing the 14 colours offered in 2023.

•    In 1970, Plymouth advertised a Barracuda decorated with the 25 colours offered at the time.

•    The films can be ordered and installed on all Challengers produced since 2008, including the Widebody models.

In 1970, Plymouth wanted to show the 25 colours that were offered with its Barracuda model, and had the idea of making an ad showing a car decorated with 25 stripes representing the colours available with the model. That quickly became known as the Paint Chip Car. 

Now Dodge is taking direct inspiration from that bit of marketing genius by Plymouth 52 years ago. This past August, it showed off a Challenger wrapped in the 14 colours offered with the model for 2023. 

The reaction from fans was very strong and so Dodge is going to offer, for a limited time, a wrap featuring the 14 colours available for the 2023 Challenger. What’s more, the wrap will be available for all models produced since 2008, the year of the Challenger's comeback. That includes the Widebody versions. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Dodge Challenger, colour choices, fig. 2
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Challenger, colour choices, fig. 2

And what are the 14 colours? Their original names are as follows: Plum Crazy, Frostbite, B5 Blue, Sublime, F8 Green, Go Mango, Sinamon Stick, Octane Red, TorRed, Triple Nickel, Destroyer Grey, Granite, Pitch Black and White Knuckle.

Those interested can visit the Dodge Garage website (www.dodgegarage.com) to sign up to buy a wrap. The wrap is produced by CG Detroit and costs $3,700 USD, before installation. Dodge says the wrap “requires professional installation” by a 3M-certified installer.

Of course, we know that the Challenger will be in its final year in 2023. The model has outlived its usefulness, that's a given, but it's clear that Dodge won't let its coupe go without a celebration.

You May Also Like

The Penultimate 'Last Call' 2023 Challenger Appears: Meet the Black Ghost

The Penultimate 'Last Call' 2023 Challenger Appears: Meet...

Dodge this week introduced the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost, the sixth of seven 'Last Call' editions that will accompany the last edition of the Challenger mo...

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona: One Last Special Edition

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona: One Last Special Edition

Dodge has presented another of the Last Call special editions it has put together for itof its Last Call series for its Charger and Challenger models. This l...

2023 Dodge Challenger: A Convertible for the Model’s Last Year

2023 Dodge Challenger: A Convertible for the Model’s Last...

Dodge is going to offer, via the work of a third party, convertible versions of its Challenger for the last lap of the current model. Drop Top Customs will b...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Audi Q5
Volkswagen Group Is Recalling 74,000 VW, Audi...
Article
Mopar concept coming to SEMA 2022
Mopar Is Bringing Electrified Concepts to SEMA
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
Ford Bronco: another problem surfaces
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 