Dodge has just introduced the penultimate Last Call edition to mark the last hurrah of its Challenger in 2023. We're talking about a model that's right up there with what Dodge's performance division is capable of. For this Black Ghost version, 807 hp will be available under the hood of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. Take note, only 300 units will be produced.

The Black Ghost edition is inspired by the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT SE that belonged to Godfrey Quails. The 1970 version had become an emblem of the muscle car genre, it having earned its place in history on Woodward Avenue by beating all cars come to compete with it. The car would then disappear into the night after each victory. The legend of the car was such that it was listed on the National Register of Historic Vehicles in 2020. To this day, the original car is still owned by the Quails family.

“There are so many legendary muscle cars in Dodge brand history, it was hard to choose the seven vehicles we wanted to pay homage to with our Last Call lineup, but the Black Ghost was an easy pick.” - Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO

Photo: Dodge 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost (Last Call Edition), hood

Highlights of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost package include:

- Black “gator skin” roof vinyl

- Bright Dodge badge on fascia

- White graphics on the rear fenders

- Challenger grille, fender and spoiler lettering

- SRT Midnight Metallic grille badge

- Bright fuel tank door

- Black Brembo six-piston brake system

- 3.09:1 rear axle ratio

- 20" x 11" Warp Speed satin carbon wheels

- Black Mopar hood pins

- Black Ghost interior dash badge

- Alcantara/Laguna leather seats and door bolsters

- Alcantara steering wheel with red SRT logo

- Genuine carbon fiber bezels and Dinamica suede headliner

We'll have to wait until November to find out more about pricing, as well as the identity of the seventh and final “Last Call” edition.

Photo: Dodge 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost (Last Call Edition), roof