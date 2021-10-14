Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2023 Dodge Challenger: A Convertible for the Model’s Last Year

2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, profile
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, profile

The last time Dodge offered its Challenger as a convertible, gasoline cost next to nothing and we collectively didn't know/care about climate change. The very idea of an electric muscle car would have been considered preposterous.

That was back in 1971. Now, for the model's final run in 2023 (it will be replaced by an electric version in 2024), it will be possible to get a convertible variant. Take note, however, that it's not Dodge offering the configuration directly.

The Florida-based Drop Top Customs companies is charged with carrying out the modifications on the 2023 Challenger. While this kind of transformation is nothing new, what's different this time is that you'll be able to coordinate everything with your dealer.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger convertible will be sold, in other words, through Dodge dealerships. Orders for the model can be placed starting today for 2022 editions, and of course the 2023 model.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, roof up
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, roof up

The process is simple: When a customer orders a Challenger convertible, the car, which is assembled at Stellantis’ plant in Brampton, Ontario, will be sent to Florida for modification. It will then be returned to the dealership before being delivered to the buyer.

As for the modification, Drop Top Customs adds structural reinforcements to reduce body flex, all without encroaching on the interior space. Then, it installs a hydraulic power padded roof with a heated rear window. The cost of the conversion is advertised at $25,999 USD, plus the cost of the Challenger, of course. Since we're talking about a third-party modification, we can simply do the conversion to get the price in Canadian dollars, which gives us a figure around $33,550.

The conversion is offered with the R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT versions. Drop Top Customs guarantees its components for 3 years or 60,000 km.

For those who have doubts about the quality of the work that can be done by the Florida company, know that it has been modifying cars for 46 years and experience in converting Challengers into convertibles.

It will interesting to see how many Challengers will be ordered with this modification; they look likely to become future collector's models in any case.

2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, trunk
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, trunk
2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, three-quarters front
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is Coming this Fall

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is Coming this Fall

Mitsubishi has confirmed the next generation of the PHEV version of its Outlander SUV will hit the market in Canada this coming autumn. We're still waiting f...

The Revised 2023 Canyon Treads a Path Similar but Distinct to that of the Colorado

The Revised 2023 Canyon Treads a Path Similar but Distinc...

GMC introduces the revised 2023 Canyon pickup truck, which treads a Path Similar but Distinct to that of the Colorado. The new edition also marks the debut o...

Honda Previews the New 2023 Pilot and Especially its TrailSport Variant

Honda Previews the New 2023 Pilot and Especially its Trai...

Honda is revising its Pilot for 2023 and today it previewed what’s coming with a first image ahead of the official reveal. We don’t yet know when that reveal...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison
Chevrolet Busts Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison
Article
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Makes Surprise Retu...
Article
Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac Becomes Official Sponsor of the US O...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 