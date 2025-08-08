• The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is back for 2026 with the Jailbreak customization program.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas-powered SUV ever produced, is making its return for the 2026 model year, introducing a new version dubbed "Jailbreak." This new program offers buyers the ability to customize their three-row “performance family muscle” SUV with over six million possible combinations, lifting the usual restrictions on options.

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat | Photo: Dodge

Nearly unlimited personalization

Inspired by the Jailbreak program already launched on the Dodge Challenger and Charger, this new package allows for free choice among six body colours — including the new "Green Machine" — six wheel styles, several Brembo brake caliper colours, exterior badges in various shades and customizable decorative stripes.

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat | Photo: Dodge

Inside, five upholstery colours are available, configurable to accommodate five, six, or seven passengers, as well as four seatbelt colours. An exclusive "Jailbreak" badge on carbon-fibre accents emphasizes the unique character of each vehicle.

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat | Photo: Dodge

Powertrain of the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Under the hood, the SUV keeps its iconic engine: a supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI V8 developing 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. The standard version of the Durango SRT Hellcat, without the Jailbreak customization, also remains available, with updated 20-inch wheels and a five-seat configuration.

The Jailbreak program also includes technology options like a premium Harman Kardon audio group, a sunroof, advanced driver-assistance systems, as well as a tow group.

Orders for the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will open in August, with deliveries scheduled for Canadian dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2025.