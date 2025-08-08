• The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is back for 2026 with the Jailbreak customization program.
The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas-powered SUV ever produced, is making its return for the 2026 model year, introducing a new version dubbed "Jailbreak." This new program offers buyers the ability to customize their three-row “performance family muscle” SUV with over six million possible combinations, lifting the usual restrictions on options.
Nearly unlimited personalization
Inspired by the Jailbreak program already launched on the Dodge Challenger and Charger, this new package allows for free choice among six body colours — including the new "Green Machine" — six wheel styles, several Brembo brake caliper colours, exterior badges in various shades and customizable decorative stripes.
Inside, five upholstery colours are available, configurable to accommodate five, six, or seven passengers, as well as four seatbelt colours. An exclusive "Jailbreak" badge on carbon-fibre accents emphasizes the unique character of each vehicle.
Powertrain of the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
Under the hood, the SUV keeps its iconic engine: a supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI V8 developing 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. The standard version of the Durango SRT Hellcat, without the Jailbreak customization, also remains available, with updated 20-inch wheels and a five-seat configuration.
The Jailbreak program also includes technology options like a premium Harman Kardon audio group, a sunroof, advanced driver-assistance systems, as well as a tow group.
Orders for the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will open in August, with deliveries scheduled for Canadian dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2025.