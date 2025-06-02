It seems the SRT Hellcat version of the Dodge Durango is the Rasputin of muscle SUVs. When Dodge launched it in 2021, the variant was supposed to be in for one year only. Strong demand led Dodge to bring it back to the catalog in 2023, after a one-year hiatus.

It retained it in 2024, and it retained it again in 2025. That time, the company pinky-swore it was the last hurrah for it, what with the planned widespread removal of V8 engines at Stellantis—an initiative spearheaded by then-CEO Carlos Tavares.

Since Tavares’ departure, however, there have been philosophical shifts within the company, especially regarding its American brands and their powertrains.

Consider then the current U.S. administration, which is opposed to pushing the electric agenda and is likely to soften rules regarding pollution reduction targets.

So the SRT Hellcat is back. Although, 2026 is still stated as the last year for it. People will be forgiven for taking what the company says with a grain of salt on this point. Let’s wait and see.

Dodge has promised to provide more details about the version during the third quarter of this year.

The 2026 Dodge Durango | Photo: Dodge

The 2026 Dodge Durango, interior | Photo: Dodge

The rest of the 2026 Durango Lineup

Otherwise, Dodge has unveiled details concerning the rest of the 2026 Durango lineup. It will include a V6-powered GT version, which will remain unchanged, and a V8-powered R/T variant.

The R/T is getting new wheels and sees the Tow 'N Go towing package return as a standalone option. A new Blacktop Redline package will be available, featuring 20-inch wheels, blacked-out badging and distinctive SRT spoilers at the front and rear.

Naturally, we'll have to see about any differences with the Canadian versions of the model.