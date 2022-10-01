2023 Ford Escape: Small Tweaks for the compact SUV

Photo: Ford The 2023 Ford Escape (PHEV and ST-Line), three-quarters rear

• Ford is making mild design and tech changes to its Escape SUV for 2023.

• The model's nose has been redesigned and features new headlights.

• On board, the Escape gets new screens, including a larger multimedia screen with the higher-end models.

• The Sync4 system is now integrated into the model.

The current generation of the Ford Escape launched in the fall of 2019. Three years later, as is often the norm, the model is getting some mid-cycle tweaks. Those essentially involve Ford revamping the front end of the compact SUV and updating the interior, notably its tech content.

On the front end, the new Escape gets a design more in line with those of the Edge and Mach-E models. The headlights are also new and, as an option, buyers will be able to opt for a trendy feature: daytime running lights that extend across the face in the form of a light bar.

For the rest, the design remains very similar to what was before.

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Escape, profile

Note that today’s details about the model are for the U.S. market and they include the addition of a new ST-Line variant, as well as a base model named Activ. We have to be careful with this kind of information, because with Ford the American and Canadian product offerings can differ. We could therefore see some changes when information is released for our market; we'll keep an eye on that.

Photo: Ford Interior of 2023 Ford Escape

The interior of the 2023 Escape gets new screens. With the base models, there are two 8-inch displays, but as you move up in the lineup, there's a 13.2-inch screen for the multimedia system and a 12.3-inch screen to replace the instrument cluster. The Ford Sync 4 system is now integrated into the model and it will be able to take advantage of updates via the airway.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay apps will of course be part of the package across the board, and on the safety front, the optional Co-Pilot 360 suite will offer automatic emergency braking when turning at an intersection. Also, the blind spot warning system can provide an extra alert, a little tap on the steering wheel. We imagine that this is in the event that you try to steer where the obstacle is.

The three engines of the model are back: the 1.5L 3-cylinder, 2.5L turbo 4-cylinder and 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder (for the plug-in hybrid version).

We'll see if any new variants come to Canada and what kind of engines they'll have. We will update this news at that time.