2023 Ford Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

The U.S. auto giant has been making major changes to its North American lineup over the past two or three years. Indeed, Ford has become a truck and SUV maker, with only the lonely Mustang left in the car department on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Elsewhere in the world, Ford continues to market more-affordable car models, but here at home, Ford's lineup is all pickups and sport utilities.

Here's what Canadian consumers can expect from the Ford brand in 2023.

THE (ONLY) CAR

Ford Mustang

Photo: Ford The 2024 ​​​​​​​Ford Mustangs

Ford's only muscular - and ground-hugging - model is still relevant in the company’s scheme of things, but buyers have to be patient given the supply crisis that hangs on despite improvements. With all the technology built into the new ponycar, there is some concern about delivery times. We'll see about that, but it’s true that the last few months have sown doubts in the minds of consumers and even dealers, who have never been exposed to such a shortage.

So, at the beginning of this year, the new 2024 Mustang hasn't yet landed in Canadian dealerships, but it should soon. If Ford wants to make a big splash with its muscle car, it needs to launch the car as soon as possible at the beginning of spring.

As has been the case for a few years now, the Mustang is offered with either 4 or 8 cylinders under the hood. The 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder returns, as does the naturally aspirated 5.0L V8. Finally, the Dark Horse option sits atop the Mustang lineup with its track tuning.

THE SUVS

Ford Bronco

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Heritage Editions

The newest Ford SUV is a real attention-drawer wherever it goes, just like its main rival the Jeep Wrangler, we might add.

Launched late in 2022, the Bronco Raptor version is undoubtedly the big news right now. But wait: in 2023, consumers will get to choose from ten versions when shopping for a Bronco. This may make it difficult for some to choose, as there are so many options.

In addition to the Raptor, the new Heritage and Heritage Limited editions are here to tickle the fancies of nostalgists. The new Everglades variant target a clientele that enjoys off-road driving in wetter conditions.

For all the many differences between the available variants, one thing’s common to all of them: all Bronco models are capable of handling tough road and trail conditions.

Ford Bronco Sport

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Sport

The Bronco's little brother is a lot closer to an urban crossover than a true rugged 4x4, but it still has a few tricks up its sleeve when the going gets (a little) rougher. Unsurprisingly, it's the Badlands trim that's best equipped for this kind of exercise.

For the 2023 model-year there are no change anything from a technical point of view. The Bronco Sport still comes with a turbocharged 3-cylinder engine in the lesser versions, while further up the range, a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine is used to power the Bronco Sport. All-wheel drive is standard on all models of the upright model, while the eight-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models.

This year, the availability of the new Heritage and Heritage Limited liveries is what really catches the eye. Nostalgic consumers who don't want to deal with the big Bronco can relive the good old days in a vehicle that's easier to park and more fuel-efficient.

Ford Edge

This is the final year for the mid-size model as it currently exists. The two-row crossover is no longer youthful, and the automaker must also think about an electric alternative/follow-up to its aging model.

Still, the Edge lineup is strong enough to appeal to consumers looking for a comfortable mid-size crossover. Available in SE, SEL, ST Line, Titanium and ST trims, the Ford is powered primarily by the 2.0L EcoBoost 4-cylinder, or else the 2.7L twin-turbo V6 exclusive to the ST model, the sportiest of the bunch.

As for what the future holds, we'll have to wait and see what Ford’s brain-trust has in mind. One thing’s for sure: the successor to the Ford Edge will have to be electrified.

Ford Escape

Photo: Auto123 Ford Escape PHEV

Now joined (and rivaled by) by the Bronco Sport in the compact crossover segment, the Ford Escape is no longer as ubiquitous a sight on our roads as it once was. For 2023, however, the model is getting a slight facelift on the outside, including a larger grille on the front of the vehicle.

Ford has also changed the names of its multiple variants, so we have the Active, ST-Line, ST-Line Select, Platinum, ST-Line Elite and the plug-in hybrid option, which, remember, is only available with two front-wheel drive.

The four middle trims are available with the hybrid system or one of the two EcoBoost engines (the Ford Escape uses the same engines as the Bronco Sport).

Ford Explorer

Last year, the Timberline trim injected a dose of adventure into the Explorer lineup. This year, the Explorer is still going strong with six versions of the model: XLT, Limited, ST Line, Timberline, ST and Platinum.

While the majority of Explorer models come from the factory with the 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, there's also the 3.0L EcoBoost V6 that gives the ST model a fair amount of torque and power to make it the most interesting ST model since the Focus ST/Fiesta ST tandem was shelved. Sadly, the hybrid option is limited to… the Limited model!

Ford Expedition

For consumers who really need a big truck for family travel, the Expedition represents the ultimate in American-style interior space and comfort. Granted, it's not as plush as its cousin the Lincoln Navigator, but there's a reason the Expedition comes in a close second to the GM SUV duo (Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, GMC Yukon/Yukon XL).

Under the hood, Ford's largest SUV retains its twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6, while the 10-speed automatic transmission remains unchanged. The part-time all-wheel drive system is available on all variants of the SUV.

Note the King Ranch variant, added last year, while the Timberline edition is aimed at a more adventurous audience.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The American automaker has made a lot of waves with its electric ‘Mustang’-badged crossover. The all- electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is considered, how should we put this, an “unusual” interpretation of the ponycar.

For 2023, the Mach-E lineup narrows somewhat with dealers offering the entry-level version, the Premium, the California Route 1 and the GT Performance Edition. The latter is aimed at a more affluent, performance-hungry clientele.

There are still two-wheel-drive rear-wheel-drive variants, but given our Canadian winters (and springs and autumns), we expect most buyers will stick with the Mach-E Mustang with all-wheel drive.

PICKUP TRUCKS

Ford F-150, and F-150 Lightning

We're starting to see the new F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup out and about in Canada, which has been ‘available for purchase’ for a few months now. There’s certainly demand for the first electric pickup in the brand's history in Canada, especially given the continued ride at the top of the sales charts by the gasoline-fed versions.

And there are several versions, for sure. Ford has no less than eight distinct trims - XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Limited, Tremor and Raptor - the latter of which is even available in two power levels since the addition of the Raptor R, equipped with the 5.2L supercharged V8 borrowed from none other than the Mustang Shelby GT500.

As for the choice of engines, it's quite wide with several versions of the EcoBoost V6, the 5.0L V8 and a naturally aspirated 3.3L V6 for the light-duty versions.

Ford Maverick

We can already say that Ford has won its bet in introducing a compact truck, which sits beneath the Ranger in the brand's organizational chart.

The small pickup based on the same platform as the Escape and Bronco Sport is not available in that many versions; Ford limits its pocket truck to three models: XL, XLT and Lariat. The good news is that consumers can choose either of two powertrains, the two-wheel drive hybrid variant or the turbocharged four-wheel-drive configuration.

Despite it being pretty new, the 2023 Ford Maverick gets a modified exterior in the case of the two most luxurious versions. The Maverick can now be ordered with the Tremor Package, which adjusts several parameters of the truck to withstand more-intense off-road use.

Ford Ranger

Photo: Ford Ford Ranger Splash Edition

Like the Maverick, the Ford Ranger can be ordered in three versions: XL, XLT and Lariat. The Ranger XL is only available with the extended cab, while the XLT gives the consumer the choice of extended or crew cab. The Ranger Lariat only comes with the crew cab.

A little older than the Maverick, the Ranger can be ordered with either the Splash Package or the Tremor Package for the avid off-roader.

However, the big news for 2023 is the long-awaited arrival of the redesigned Ranger for 2024, which we have to say bears an uncanny resemblance to the global version of the model.

And for those who find the F-150 Raptor too big and too expensive and just too much to buy, Ford will have a smaller Raptor trim to pitch to them. The Ranger Raptor, in addition to the usual upgrades (wider fenders, off-road tires, special suspension, etc.), is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine expected to produce close to 400 hp.

Ford Super Duty

Photo: Ford Ford Super Duty F-350

Ford's toughest truck is getting a makeover for the 2024 model-year, which means the new model will soon be available in Canada. At first glance, the uninitiated won't notice any difference, but when you look closely, you can confirm the workhorse gets a new face and even a new backside. However, the changes are most notable inside, where the new F-150 Super Duty gets an update to the dashboard.

Under the hood, the manufacturer offers four different engines, two V8 gasoline and two variants of the in-house V8 turbodiesel. The technological content of the new work truck is also very high.

As expected, the number of versions available for the Super Duty is quite high with the presence of the F-250, F-350 and F-450 levels and six trim levels for each series of the truck. In short, you have homework to do to choose your work tool.

Ford Transit Connect

As for the Transit Connect commercial van, the 2023 model-year is one of continuity with five versions offered, including three for passengers (XL , XLT and Titanium) and two for transport use (XL and XLT).

Unsurprisingly, the 2.0L 4-cylinder powertrain is retained without any changes.

Ford Transit

As for the true full-size van, there are many more choices for fleet or company owners and even for outdoor enthusiasts. There are three heights available, three lengths and several variants for transport or for passengers, depending on the uses owners intend to make of it.

And let's not forget the E-Transit electric variant which, while not the longest range between charges on the market, is likely to please contractors who spend a fortune on fuel each year.

It would take a few hours to list all the configuration options.

