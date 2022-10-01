Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Super Duty - Profile

• Ford announces a maximum towing capacity of 40,000 lb for its 2023 Super Duty model.

• Payload reaches a new high at 8,000 lb.

• A new 6.8L V8 engine is added to the offering.

• An HO (High Output) version of the Power Stroke diesel engine increases torque to 1200 lb-ft.

Ford recently unveiled the upgraded versions of its heavy-duty Super Duty pickup for 2023. There are some cosmetic changes for freshening-up purposes, as well as improvements to the interior, including a new optional 12-inch touchscreen.

A new engine was also introduced. A 6.8L V8 joins the 7.3L V8 launched for 2020, as well as the 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel V8.

This week, the company announced the towing capabilities of the 2023 Super Duty lineup. Not surprisingly, there are new heights being reached in this category, which is to be expected when a revised model is introduced. This time around a major milestone has been reached: the ability to tow up to 40,000 lb.

That's starting to be a lot.

That capacity won't be for all versions, though. The number is an attention-grabber for sure, but it will only be possible with the F-450 variant in a gooseneck-type towing operation. Still, the 40 grand number puts Ford ahead of the competition: the Chevrolet Silverado HD can tow 36,000 lb, the Ram HD 37,090, Ford’s own F-350 38,000, again with a gooseneck.

Maximum payload is at 8,000 lb.

Ford also claims the best-in-class trophy for conventional towing with a capacity of 30,000 lb. Basically, what we need to understand with HD pickups is that manufacturers measure a host of possible towing conditions and tell us where they dominate the competition. Let's just say that for now, Ford is leading the way, but the competition will surely come back with superior numbers of some sort in due time.

So it goes in the HD pickup business.

2023 Ford Super Duty Limited, on road

On a more concrete note, Ford also shared the power of its engines. The new 6.8L engine comes in with 405 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. The 7.3L engine still offers 430 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque. Where a notable gain is visible is with the diesel engine. The block now comes in two flavours: a regular version that still delivers 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, as well as a new HO (High Output) variant that boosts it to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission teams up with these mechanicals.

Towing aids are back, of course, like the on-board scale that helps you distribute weight for optimal balance on the road.

And if this arms race seems like pure marketing, consider that with more than 30,000 lb of capacity, or even 40,000 in this case, many contractors won't have to buy a heavy truck for certain work. An HD truck is anything but fuel-efficient, but it’s still more frugal than a larger heavy-duty truck.