Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Transit Trail - On the trail

• Ford has unveiled the 2023 Transit Trail, a ready-to-go RV requiring no aftermarket modifications.

• The company already offered an Adventure package; this Trail model replaces it.

• The Ford Transit Trail comes out of the factory with a 2.5-inch raised suspension.

A few weeks ago, Ford gave a glimpse of a particular model it was preparing, an adventure-ready version of its Transit van. The Trail variant, conceived as a turnkey recreational vehicle (RV), has now been unveiled.

The model was developed jointly by Ford and its Ford Pro commercial vehicle division, and it replaces an option called Adventure Prep that was previously offered with the Transit. It's aimed directly at those who like to go on adventures with their van, also building on the popularity of what's known as the Van Life, or life inside your van.

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Transit Trail - Wheels

The model has several interesting features that should appeal to fans of the genre. Most notable off the bat is the stance, raised by 3.5 inches. This increased ground clearance will make it easier to get around in certain areas, which can be very useful when you want to get away from civilization for a bit. The model also comes with 30.5-inch off-road tires, which are 2.5 inches wider than those previously offered with the option package. The vehicle's track has also been widened by 2.75 inches.

Under the hood is the company's 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, which offers 310 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque here. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is standard. In addition, there are driving modes designed specifically for off-road and utility driving: Normal, Eco, Mud/Road, Towing and Slippery.

The model can be delivered with a regular or raised roof in the long version or with a raised roof and extended configuration. In this case, the interior living space reaches 487 cu ft, or 13,730 litres. To give you an idea, that's 5.5 times the maximum cargo volume of a Ford Explorer (with all rear seats folded).

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Transit Trail - Tire, cladding

Otherwise, the model sports a black grille and recessed running lights, and features swivel or fixed front seats, dual 12-volt battery power with a 400-watt AC inverter, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, 12-inch touchscreen for the Sync 4 system and adaptive cruise control.

A roof fan, towing package, and dual alternators can also be obtained from the factory, all of which are guaranteed for 3 years or 60,000 miles.

Although Ford sells its Transit mostly to businesses or modification firms, it expects this Trail variant to appeal to those who like to tinker and do things themselves. The fact that the company is providing them with an attractive starting solution with a raised suspension and basic modifications that require more work (and is guaranteed to do so) will attract buyers.

The model is priced at about $66,000 USD south of the border. No Canadian pricing has been confirmed yet.

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Transit Trail - Interior

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Transit Trail - Profile

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Transit Trail - Interior. fig 2